Eastern Highlands Celebrate Rugby Victory and Program Launch

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Eastern Highlands Celebrate Rugby Victory and Program Launch

In the sequestered terrain of Marawaka station located in the Ubura-Wonenara district of the Eastern Highlands province, a Christmas Rugby League tournament recently reached its climax. The event was not just a contest of physical prowess but also marked the inauguration of the school’s Rugby League program. An occasion that brought together sport, celebration, and education in an idyllic setting.

Rugby Tournament: A Clash of Titans

The tournament saw the Wonenara Warriors clinch victory against the Marawaka Central Broncos with a slim 2-0 score, the result of a crucial penalty conversion. The Wonenara Warriors, demonstrating exceptional strategic acumen and athletic skill, managed to defend their territory and keep the rival Broncos at bay. The match was a riveting display of the Rugby League sport, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats till the final whistle.

Launch of Rugby League Program

The tournament also provided the perfect backdrop for the launch of the school’s Rugby League program. This significant development was inaugurated by the esteemed Yelia LLG president and Provincial Executive Council (PEC) member of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government (EHPG), Kaimi Warrin. The ceremony witnessed the presence of PNG Rugby League Northern Confederate Director, Robin Iveke, further lending weight to the event.

Building Future Champions

The new Rugby program at the Eastern Highlands school is part of the CHSAA’s mission to advance interscholastic activities. With championship events in 27 boys’ and girls’ sports, as well as student council, music, and speech and debate, CHSAA is dedicated to cultivating well-rounded students. The introduction of the Rugby program not only enriches the sport offerings at the school but also hopes to inspire future champions.

The Marawaka Station, nestled on the border of the Eastern Highlands province, adjoining the Gulf and Morobe Provinces, provided a picturesque setting for this momentous event. The Christmas Rugby League tournament and the launch of the Rugby program were twin highlights that marked a turning point in the station’s sporting history.

Education Papua New Guinea Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

