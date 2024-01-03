Eastern Highlands Celebrate Rugby Victory and Program Launch

In the sequestered terrain of Marawaka station located in the Ubura-Wonenara district of the Eastern Highlands province, a Christmas Rugby League tournament recently reached its climax. The event was not just a contest of physical prowess but also marked the inauguration of the school’s Rugby League program. An occasion that brought together sport, celebration, and education in an idyllic setting.

Rugby Tournament: A Clash of Titans

The tournament saw the Wonenara Warriors clinch victory against the Marawaka Central Broncos with a slim 2-0 score, the result of a crucial penalty conversion. The Wonenara Warriors, demonstrating exceptional strategic acumen and athletic skill, managed to defend their territory and keep the rival Broncos at bay. The match was a riveting display of the Rugby League sport, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats till the final whistle.

Launch of Rugby League Program

The tournament also provided the perfect backdrop for the launch of the school’s Rugby League program. This significant development was inaugurated by the esteemed Yelia LLG president and Provincial Executive Council (PEC) member of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government (EHPG), Kaimi Warrin. The ceremony witnessed the presence of PNG Rugby League Northern Confederate Director, Robin Iveke, further lending weight to the event.

Building Future Champions

The Marawaka Station, nestled on the border of the Eastern Highlands province, adjoining the Gulf and Morobe Provinces, provided a picturesque setting for this momentous event. The Christmas Rugby League tournament and the launch of the Rugby program were twin highlights that marked a turning point in the station’s sporting history.