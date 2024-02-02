Eastern Hancock Triumphs Over Triton Central in Scecina Sectional Semifinal

In a riveting display of tournament prowess, Eastern Hancock clinched a dominant 56-38 triumph over Triton Central in the Scecina Sectional semifinal game. The Royals, currently ranked as the No. 3 team in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Class 2A poll, embarked on a robust start, with seniors Brooklyn Willis and Sammie Bolding setting the pace.

Commanding First Half

The seasoned duo masterfully combined for a solid 25 out of the team's 27 first-half points. This included a staggering lead of up to 17 points during the second quarter, underscoring their tactical prowess and on-field synergy. Willis and Bolding's performance laid a strong foundation, reflecting Eastern Hancock's strategic game plan.

Triton Central's Comeback Attempt

In a display of resilience, Triton Central made a valiant attempt to stage a comeback. The team managed to narrow the gap to a mere six points in the fourth quarter, offering a glimpse of a potential turnaround. However, Eastern Hancock's flawless execution at the free-throw line, with a perfect record of 14 out of 14 conversions in the final period, was the clincher.

Eastern Hancock's Victory Secured

Eastern Hancock's victory, which extends their impressive season record to 22-1, leaves Triton Central at a respectable 17-7. The historical rivalry between these two teams has often resulted in the crowning of the sectional champion. The Royals now advance to face host Scecina, who pulled off their own victory against Irvington Prep, in what promises to be an electrifying final.

Despite Triton Central's efforts to contain Kenzie Koch, Eastern Hancock's top scorer, she still managed to make a significant contribution to the team's success. However, it was Sammie Bolding who emerged as the standout player, finishing with a team-high of 25 points, embodying the team's spirit and determination.