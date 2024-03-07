Easter Speed and Agility Clinic for Young Athletes Announced in Luling, LA

LULING, La. - In an exciting collaboration, the St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation and Ochsner Sports Performance are inviting young athletes between the ages of 7 and 13 to participate in a specialized three-day Easter Speed and Agility Clinic. Scheduled for April 1st through April 3rd, the clinic aims to help participants enhance their speed, strength, and overall athleticism.

Empowering Young Athletes

The clinic, running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day, is designed to offer a comprehensive training experience. With sessions on the first two days at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center and the final day at West Bank Bridge Park, the program covers a wide range of exercises. From warm-ups, speed and agility drills, to plyometrics and strength training, the curriculum, formulated by certified strength and conditioning professionals, promises a holistic approach to boosting young athletes' performance. Special emphasis is placed on teaching proper sprinting techniques and the dynamics of efficient direction change.

Registration and Fees

Parents keen on enrolling their children can choose to sign them up for one, two, or all three sessions, with fees set at $20 for a single day, $35 for two days, and $55 for the entire clinic. Registration details are available on the St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation's online portal. This initiative not only aims to improve the physical capabilities of the young participants but also aligns with the mission to enhance the quality of life for parish residents through high-quality recreation programs, activities, and facilities.

More Information

For further information about the Easter Speed and Agility Clinic and other recreational opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to visit the St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation website, call their office at (985) 783-5090, or follow their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. This clinic represents a valuable opportunity for young athletes in Luling and the surrounding areas to improve their athletic skills in a structured and supportive environment.

As communities continue to seek ways to engage and develop the talents of their young residents, initiatives like this clinic play a crucial role in fostering a healthier, more active generation. The organizers hope that participants will leave the clinic with not only improved physical abilities but also with enhanced confidence in their athletic pursuits.