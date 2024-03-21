Easter Safari Rally 2024: Security and Traffic Plans Unveiled by Sports CS Ababu and Team

Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated Easter Safari Rally, with Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, WRC Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru, and a robust security team outlining comprehensive plans to ensure a seamless and secure event. Speaking at a press briefing, they expressed confidence in their readiness for the influx of participants and spectators, emphasizing a balance between stringent security measures and maintaining the festive spirit of the rally.

Security and Traffic Coordination

Assistant Inspector General of Police Stephen Etyang emphasized the preparedness of the security forces, highlighting the significance of the rally coinciding with the Easter festivities and the expected increase in movement between Nairobi and upcountry destinations. Traffic flow and public safety are top priorities, with an appeal to the public to adhere to traffic rules for a successful event. Matatu owners' association CEO Patricia Mutheu also shared strategies to prevent traffic congestion, stressing the importance of following traffic regulations.

Event Readiness and Public Engagement

Charles Gacheru confirmed that all stages of the rally are set for pre-visit exercises, assuring that all necessary documentation and preparations, including medical, safety, and spectator guidance, are in place. The rally, scheduled from March 28 to March 31, promises an engaging experience for rally enthusiasts and spectators alike, with 18 stages ready in Naivasha. The organizers aim to not only offer a thrilling event but also to showcase Kenya as a premier rally destination.

Ensuring a Balanced Experience

While security and safety are paramount, the organizers are keen on preserving the fun and excitement inherent to the Safari Rally, especially during the Easter season. The introduced measures, as highlighted by CS Ababu Namwamba, are designed to enhance the experience without detracting from the enjoyment of the festivities. The emphasis is on facilitating an event that is both secure and enjoyable, offering a memorable Easter to Kenyans and international visitors.