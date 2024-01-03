en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events

In East Texas, a flurry of sports-related developments and events have been announced, signaling a vibrant start to the year for the local sports community. The Wood Hollow Senior Scramble unfolded with the team of Jimmy Parsley, Bill Jirka, David Weaver, and Larry Lancaster emerging winners at 10-under. Lancaster also bagged the money hole at No. 13, adding to the team’s overall victory.

Kilgore College’s Softball Prospect Combine

Kilgore College, known for its dynamic sports programs, is organizing a softball Prospect Combine for students graduating between 2024 and 2028. The event, which carries a participation fee of $100, aims to unearth and nurture promising talent in softball, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills.

The Lobo Choir’s Musical Journey

On another note, the Longview High School Lobo Choir has been invited to sing the National Anthem at a Dallas Mavericks game. The choir is selling discounted premium seats as a fundraiser for their trip to Normandy, where they will participate in the 80th anniversary of D-Day ceremonies. This prestigious invitation marks a significant milestone in the choir’s journey, blending sports with music and history.

Howard Payne University’s Winter Prospect Baseball Camp

Howard Payne University is hosting a Winter Prospect Baseball Camp, offering evaluations and instructions for high school graduates. The camp is part of the university’s commitment to fostering sports talent, providing a valuable learning experience for aspiring baseball players.

Texas Rangers’ Leadership at LeTourneau University

The Texas Rangers’ leadership will be speaking at LeTourneau University in anticipation of spring training. This engagement presents a unique opportunity for fans and aspiring athletes to gain insights from the experienced leaders of a major league team.

Longview Boys Baseball Association’s Spring Season

The Longview Boys Baseball Association has opened registration for its spring season, offering various age divisions and discounts for multiple children from the same household. The association’s commitment to making baseball accessible to all underscores the importance of community involvement in sports.

Longview Bass Club’s Tournament Schedule

Lastly, the Longview Bass Club is recruiting members and has outlined its tournament schedule for the year, ensuring a full calendar of exciting events for fishing enthusiasts.

These developments highlight the vibrancy of East Texas’ sports scene, with multiple events and opportunities for athletes, fans, and the community to engage in and celebrate sports.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toastmasters International: Breeding Ground for Future Orators

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jamaican School Gains Access to Potable Water: Infrastructure Improvement by RWSL

By Saboor Bayat

Revised Timetable for 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination Announced

By BNN Correspondents

Demographers Advocate for Comprehensive Study of Census Index

By Safak Costu

YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Programme: A Beacon of Opportunity for Globa ...
@China · 29 seconds
YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Programme: A Beacon of Opportunity for Globa ...
heart comment 0
RIE Bhubaneswar Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Grandeur

By Dil Bar Irshad

RIE Bhubaneswar Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Grandeur
Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE’s Emiratization Efforts

By Hadeel Hashem

Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE's Emiratization Efforts
Qatar’s Generative AI Community Thrives as QCRI’s Hackathon Exceeds Expectations

By BNN Correspondents

Qatar's Generative AI Community Thrives as QCRI's Hackathon Exceeds Expectations
Empowering the Future: Capacity Development Training for Youths in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Empowering the Future: Capacity Development Training for Youths in Bangladesh
Latest Headlines
World News
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
17 seconds
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys' Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls' Court
33 seconds
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys' Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls' Court
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
33 seconds
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
4 mins
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
4 mins
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
4 mins
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
4 mins
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
4 mins
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks
4 mins
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Delegation Arrives in Islamabad for Crucial Talks
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app