East Nicolaus High Girls Volleyball Team’s Historic Run in Northern California

The East Nicolaus High girls volleyball team carved a path into the annals of history this year, reaching the Northern California state Final Four for the first time. Although they were defeated in four sets by Marin Academy, who later claimed the second place in the California Interscholastic Federation state D-IV championship, the Spartans’ season was far from a disappointment. Their journey was marked with a third consecutive championship in the Northern Section in 2023, a testament to the team’s resilience and skill.

A Powerhouse Trio

The team’s success was attributed largely to three standout players who dominated the court throughout the season. Jadyn Hoffman, an outside hitter, Addy Tagala, a setter, and Tiare Faupula, a senior outside hitter, were honored on the 33rd annual MaxPreps all-Northern Section girls volleyball postseason team. This recognition is a collaborative effort among several publications acknowledging the top players in the region. Hoffman and Tagala were named to the first team, with Hoffman also being awarded the coveted title of section MVP. Faupula, on the other hand, received a second-team honor.

Local Talent Shines

Other local players also made their mark on the volleyball court. Connie Huttman, Dottie Davis, Elle Faris, Lillilana Rowe, and Bethany Millen were named to the second and third teams, proving that East Nicolaus High is a breeding ground for talented athletes. Their efforts combined with those of the team’s leading trio contributed to the Spartans’ outstanding season.

Coach of the Year

The Coach of East Nicolaus, Donald Takeuchi, was recognized as Coach of the Year for his pivotal role in guiding the team through this remarkable season. His leadership and strategic insights were instrumental in pushing the team to its limits and beyond, leading them to a historic appearance in the Final Four and a third consecutive Northern Section championship.