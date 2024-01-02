en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

East Mississippi Community College Football: A Beacon of Transformation and Achievement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
East Mississippi Community College Football: A Beacon of Transformation and Achievement

East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) football, once an infamous last stop for troubled athletes and the subject of ESPN’s ‘Last Chance U,’ is now a beacon of transformation and achievement. The college, tucked away in Scooba, Mississippi, has not only been a notable force in terms of sports but has been equally committed to the academic success of its athletes.

From ‘Last Chance’ to First Choice

Under the 16-season tenure of Coach Buddy Stephens, EMCC has evolved into a powerhouse, winning five National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) championships. Most recently, the team made it to the 2023 championship game, proving its mettle despite a narrow defeat to Iowa Western Community College. The college has successfully shrugged off its image as a last resort, becoming a starting point for overlooked high school players and a second chance for NCAA transfers looking to rebuild their careers.

More Than Just Football

EMCC’s focus on academics is as robust as its commitment to football. The college has consistently emphasized education as the ultimate goal, with football acting as an enabler. This approach has led to their recognition as the national academic team of the year multiple times. EMCC has an impressive record of dispatching 20-25 athletes annually to higher-level programs and the NFL, proving that the college doesn’t just play football; it builds futures.

Rising Stars and Future Prospects

The 2023 roster boasts several promising athletes bound for Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams. Among them is standout quarterback Ty Keyes, who, after a stellar season, earned the title of NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year and has committed to Louisiana Tech. Brylan Lanier, a notable cornerback, has demonstrated his prowess with EMCC and has committed to Mississippi State, marking his third power-5 school. Furthermore, two former EMCC assistant coaches are set to participate in the 2023 College Football Playoff championship, a testament to the quality of EMCC’s coaching staff.

Coach Stephens views community colleges as a launchpad for athletes, offering them the opportunity to excel both academically and athletically. EMCC, under his guidance, has not only achieved sporting excellence but has also instilled a deep-rooted focus on academics, shaping well-rounded individuals ready to make their mark in the world.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nöbetçi Kitaphane: More than Just a Library

By Safak Costu

A Second Chance at Education: Minister Aisha Jumwa's Initiative for Girls

By Israel Ojoko

Rawalpindi Women University Funfair: A Blend of Entertainment, Learning, and Community Engagement

By Rizwan Shah

Telangana's New Congress Government to Form State Advisory Council for Educational Reforms and Youth Employability

By Rafia Tasleem

Former Teacher Emily Lehneis Sentenced for Sexual Relationship with St ...
@Crime · 12 mins
Former Teacher Emily Lehneis Sentenced for Sexual Relationship with St ...
heart comment 0
Former Byju’s Executive Asheesh Sharma Steps Up as KnowledgeHut’s New CEO

By Rafia Tasleem

Former Byju's Executive Asheesh Sharma Steps Up as KnowledgeHut's New CEO
A New Era in Tech Education: Newton School and Rishihood University Open Applications for 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

A New Era in Tech Education: Newton School and Rishihood University Open Applications for 2024
The Transformative Power of Digital Education in Africa

By BNN Correspondents

The Transformative Power of Digital Education in Africa
BISEP Announces Examination Schedule and Fee Structure for 2024

By Rizwan Shah

BISEP Announces Examination Schedule and Fee Structure for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
18 seconds
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
UK and US Impose Sanctions on Assad-linked Captagon Trade
1 min
UK and US Impose Sanctions on Assad-linked Captagon Trade
Ulster Rugby Not Ready for Trophy Despite Winning Streak: Stephen Ferris
1 min
Ulster Rugby Not Ready for Trophy Despite Winning Streak: Stephen Ferris
Cayirova's Vision of a 'Sports City': Progress on Indoor Sports Hall and Athlete Factory
1 min
Cayirova's Vision of a 'Sports City': Progress on Indoor Sports Hall and Athlete Factory
Taylor City to Revitalize Lange Park into an Extreme Sports Facility
2 mins
Taylor City to Revitalize Lange Park into an Extreme Sports Facility
Montgomery County Invests in Community with American Rescue Plan Act Funds
2 mins
Montgomery County Invests in Community with American Rescue Plan Act Funds
Pharmaceutical Company Offers Part-time Key Account Manager Roles in Scotland
2 mins
Pharmaceutical Company Offers Part-time Key Account Manager Roles in Scotland
VirGα: A Promising Vaccine Candidate Against Shigella Infection
2 mins
VirGα: A Promising Vaccine Candidate Against Shigella Infection
Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Poised for Breakthroughs in Cancer and Fibrotic Disease Treatments in 2024
3 mins
Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Poised for Breakthroughs in Cancer and Fibrotic Disease Treatments in 2024
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app