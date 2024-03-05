East District Basketball All-Stars Announced: Bobb, Thoburn, Zamensky, Howell Shine

As the basketball season edges closer to its climax, the East District's top performers have been spotlighted, following a comprehensive selection process by the media members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Notably, Maysville's senior Alex Bobb and St. Clairsville's senior Cole Thoburn have been named Division II Boys Co-Players of the Year, while Rosecrans senior Grady Labishak and Monroe Central junior Tucker Howell have captured the Division IV Boys Player of the Year awards.

Advertisment

Outstanding Achievements

Bobb's exceptional performance, leading the Panthers with an average of 26.3 points per game, alongside his impressive 45% field goal and 37% 3-pointer success rates, have placed him in the spotlight. Similarly, Thoburn's 23 points per game have not gone unnoticed. In Division IV, Labishak's record-breaking season, scoring over 27 points per night and breaking school records, has been paralleled by Howell's remarkable double-double average of 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds.

On the girls' side, John Glenn junior Riley Zamensky and Wintersville Indian Creek junior McKenna Scott have been honored as Division II Girls Co-Players of the Year. Zamensky led with 20 points per game, while Scott's 16.6 points and 6.5 assists per game have showcased her skills on the court.

Advertisment

Coaching Excellence Recognized

Coaching achievements have also been celebrated, with Maysville's Dave Brown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley's Tyrone Miller being named Division II Boys Co-Coaches of the Year. In the girls' division, Josh Middleton of West Muskingum and Steve Eft of Wintersville Indian Creek have shared the Division II Coach of the Year honor, highlighting their contributions to their teams' successes.

Ridgewood's John Slusser and Belmont Union Local's Lou 'Scooter' Tolzda have been recognized as Division III Girls Co-Coaches of the Year, acknowledging their ability to lead and develop winning teams under challenging circumstances.

Advertisment

Emerging Stars

The announcement also shines a light on the future stars of the sport, with players from various divisions making significant impacts. For instance, Tri-Valley junior MacKenzie Harvey and sophomore Maddie Garber have been standout performers in Division I girls, showcasing their talent and hinting at a bright future ahead.

In addition to individual accolades, the selections offer insights into the teams' collective achievements and the strategic prowess of their coaches, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the basketball season.

With the East District's basketball all-stars now in the limelight, the focus shifts to how these players and their teams will perform in the critical final stages of the season. The awards not only celebrate past achievements but also set the tone for the competitive spirit and excellence that define the sport. As the teams prepare for the final showdown, the acknowledged players and coaches will undoubtedly play pivotal roles in shaping the outcomes of the season's culmination.