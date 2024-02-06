East Clinton Astros Triumph over Bethel-Tate Tigers in SBAAC National Division Game

In an impressive display of skill and determination, the East Clinton Astros girls basketball team clinched a victory against the Bethel-Tate Tigers in a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference (SBAAC) National Division game. The final score stood at 47-43, marking East Clinton's fourth triumph in 21 games. This win lifts their overall season record to 4-17 and evens out their division record at 4-6.

Season Sweep Completed

The victory holds special significance as it completes a season sweep over Bethel-Tate, a feat previously initiated with a 39-31 win on January 8. The Astros' standout player, Lauren Runyon, led the team with a stellar performance, raking in 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Notable Contributions

Megan Hadley and Abbi Reynolds, Runyon's teammates, also made significant contributions, scoring in double digits with 11 and 10 points respectively. Despite an initial lag where East Clinton trailed 15-10 after the first quarter and fumbled with free throws, they made a notable turnaround in their free throw performance. They successfully netted 12 of 14 attempts for the rest of the game, marking a dramatic shift in their gameplay.

Decisive Final Period

East Clinton's final period performance was crucial to their win, with a remarkable 7 of 8 free throws successfully made. This crucial stage of the game played a key role in sealing the victory for the Astros, demonstrating their resilience and tenacity. On the other hand, the Bethel-Tate Tigers now stand at a 7-13 overall record and 4-6 in league play after this loss. The game's statistics revealed individual scoring details, with Bethel-Tate's Sandker leading their team with 16 points.