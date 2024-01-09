en English
Football

East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
In the sporting landscape of Indian football, a fierce battle unfolded as East Bengal clinched a riveting 3-2 victory over Hyderabad FC in the inaugural match of the Kalinga Super Cup. The game was marked by an intense offensive display, punctuated by key moments that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

Strong Offensive Display

East Bengal’s driving force in this closely contested match was Cleiton Silva. With his remarkable intuition and agile maneuvering, Silva spearheaded the team’s attack, scoring two of East Bengal’s three goals. His performance was lauded as instrumental in securing the victory by coach Carles Cuadrat, who emphasized the importance of the win. The first significant moment of the match came when Nandhakumar’s volley, in a twist of fate, struck the crossbar, denying what could have been an early lead.

Key Moments on the Pitch

East Bengal took the upper hand in the 33rd minute as Silva’s strategic placement of the ball found its mark, giving his team the lead. However, Hyderabad FC retaliated just before halftime, with Ramhlunchhunga equalizing the score. The second half saw East Bengal maintaining their aggressive approach, with Silva adding a second goal to his tally with a 54th-minute free-kick. A turn of events saw Hyderabad level the score once again after a penalty was awarded against Souvik Chakrabarti for a foul.

Deciding Goal

With the score level, the game hung in the balance until substitute Saul Crespo stepped up to the challenge. Rising above the defenders, Crespo scored the deciding goal with a header from a corner, putting East Bengal back in the lead. The victory was thus sealed for East Bengal, earning them three critical points in their campaign, and breaking their three-game goalless run.

Football India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

