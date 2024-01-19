East Bengal Defeats Mohun Bagan in Super Cup, Advances to Semi-Finals

In a high-stakes Super Cup match, East Bengal emerged victorious over Mohun Bagan Super Giants with a decisive 3-1 scoreline, securing their spot in the semi-finals. The match saw a series of pivotal moments that ultimately tipped the scales in East Bengal's favor.

From Behind to Ahead

Despite Mohun Bagan taking an early lead in the 20th minute through Hector Yuste's goal, East Bengal's Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva didn't let the setback linger. Silva equalized just four minutes later with a powerful drive from outside the box, catching the opposing goalkeeper off guard and leveling the playing field once again.

The Turning Point

As the match intensified, a golden opportunity presented itself to Mohun Bagan's Dimitri Petratos in the form of a penalty retake. However, the shot hit the crossbar following the referee's ruling on encroachment during the first successful attempt. East Bengal seized this missed opportunity, with Nandha Kumar scoring from a rebound in the 63rd minute, thus turning the tables on Mohun Bagan.

Sealing the Deal

The final blow to Mohun Bagan's hopes came in the 80th minute when Silva, once again, found the net. His second goal, following a swift counter-attack, put the match beyond Mohun Bagan's reach. This defeat was further magnified by their failed penalty conversion and a costly defensive error by their young defender Ravi Rana, which led to East Bengal's second goal. East Bengal's victory serves as a testament to their resilience and tactical superiority, and sets up an exciting semi-final encounter.