East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation

Following a successful 11-season run with the Wildcats, East Allegheny’s head football coach Dom Pecora has officially announced his resignation. Citing family commitments as the key reason for his decision, Pecora leaves behind a legacy that saw the team soar to new heights under his stewardship.

Dom Pecora’s Legacy at East Allegheny

Over the course of his tenure, Pecora led the Wildcats to a host of notable triumphs, including a coveted conference title and a semifinal appearance in the WPIAL playoffs. With a career record of 67-48, Pecora’s tenure was marked by consistent success, with the team making eight consecutive playoff appearances.

However, Pecora’s connection to the sport went deeper than numbers and statistics. He frequently noted that some of his happiest moments stemmed from his team’s victories, even humorously conceding that these football achievements rivaled personal family milestones.

A Future without East Allegheny Football

Dom Pecora’s decision to resign was heavily influenced by his desire to be more actively involved in his family’s life. He particularly expressed a longing to attend his son’s football games, a joy he missed out on due to his demanding coaching commitments.

While he has stepped down from his role as head coach, Pecora has not entirely closed the door on his coaching career. He hinted at the possibility of returning to the field in a different capacity, possibly as an assistant coach.

East Allegheny’s Response

Reacting to the news of Pecora’s resignation, East Allegheny’s athletic director Dave Loya acknowledged the significant void that Pecora’s departure would leave. He lauded Pecora for his immense contributions to the program and his positive impact on the players. He also noted that while Pecora’s presence will be greatly missed, his legacy will continue to inspire the team.

Meanwhile, the post-Pecora era at East Allegheny begins with Pecora switching gears to coach his daughter’s sixth grade basketball team, a testament to his unwavering love for sports and mentoring young athletes.