In the eastern reaches of Africa, on the shores of the Red Sea, Massawa hosted the East African Half Marathon Championship on February 9th. This event marked a significant milestone - the 34th anniversary of Operation Fenkil, a pivotal moment in Eritrea's history.

A Symphony of Strides: The Race Unfolds

Athletes from various regions and clubs across the nation gathered for this prestigious championship. Among the 71 competitors, the Southern region emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

Samson Amare, with his unyielding resolve, clinched the gold medal in the men's half marathon. Close on his heels was Kibrom Gerezgiher, also from the Southern region, who secured the silver. The bronze was claimed by Debesai Desale from Denden Club.

The women's 10 km race saw another triumph for the Southern region. Rigbe Habteselasie outpaced her competitors, securing the top spot. The silver medal went to Yordanos Haileselasie from Denden Club, while Kudusan Tewolde from the Southern Region took home the bronze.

The Power of Participation: Beyond Medals

This championship was not just about the medals. It was an inclusive celebration of strength, endurance, and the human spirit. The event featured Paralympic competitions, showcasing the indomitable will of athletes overcoming physical challenges.

Mass sports activities engaged a diverse array of participants, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie. Awards were presented to the winners, and certificates of recognition were given to those instrumental in the successful organization of the marathon.

Celebrating Unity and Resilience: Operation Fenkil's Legacy

As the sun set over Massawa, the East African Half Marathon Championship drew to a close. But it left behind a palpable energy - a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, much like Operation Fenkil, which it commemorated.

Operation Fenkil, a strategic military operation, played a crucial role in Eritrea's struggle for independence. This marathon, held on its anniversary, served as a reminder of the nation's past, its unity, and its resilience.

The echoes of the race, the cheers, and the determination of the athletes reverberated through Massawa. As the lights dimmed on the championship, one thing was clear - the spirit of Fenkil lived on, not just in the annals of history, but in the hearts of those who dared to run, to strive, and to triumph.