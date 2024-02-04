EA's New 'Road to the Final' Promo Revolutionizes FC 24 Ultimate Team

In a bold move, the renowned gaming company, Electronic Arts (EA), has launched a fresh promotional event, christened as the 'Road to the Final' (RTTF), in its FC 24 Ultimate Team. This innovative promo replaces the conventional Team of the Year promotion, setting its sights on European football contests. The highlight of this promo is the live cards, whose ratings have the potential to boost based on the performance of their corresponding teams in the European leagues - Champions League, Europa League, and the Europa Conference League.

Introducing the RTTF Cards

As part of this unique promotional event, EA has released the RTTF cards for various football players. The list includes promising names such as Guro Reiten, Lautaro Martinez, Lucy Bronze, Josko Gvardiol, and Matteo Guendouzi. These dynamic cards come with an upgrade path, enabling them to receive upgrades. What makes them enticing is their potential for advancement, tied directly to the real-world achievements of the teams they represent.

The Spotlight on Lautaro Martinez

Among the new RTTF cards, the one featuring Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan has garnered considerable attention. It presents the player with a 90 overall rating, coupled with an 88 PAC and 91 SHO. It also brags five PlayStyles and 4-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot. This dynamic card holds the promise of further improvement if Inter continues to perform well in European competitions.

Unlocking Martinez through SBC

The Martinez RTTF card is available through a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). To secure this card, players must submit teams, a challenge that, according to estimations, costs around 380,000 in-game currency. Despite the price, the SBC for Martinez is viewed as a profitable deal, providing players a chance to add a potentially high-performing Martinez to their Ultimate Team, a performance directly influenced by his real-life football feats. The SBC will remain available until February 16, 2024.