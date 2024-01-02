Early National Signing Day: Mizzou’s 2024 Class and the Future of College Football

December, a month that sets the stage for the future of college football, saw the Early National Signing Day on the 21st, a day that reshapes incoming classes and injects new blood into various programs. The transfer portal has added an extra layer of complexity to the recruitment process, but the foundation of strong collegiate programs remains deeply rooted in high school recruiting. Mizzou is a living testament to this, with freshmen like Brett Norfleet, Marvin Burks Jr., Marquis Johnson, and Daniel Blood making significant contributions in 2023.

A Look at Mizzou’s 2024 Class

While the 2024 class may not be as highly rated as the previous ones, it still includes promising prospects. One standout recruit is an athlete from Georgia who excelled in high school as a safety, a receiver, and on special teams. Despite being under-recruited, he earned a place in the All-American Bowl, a testament to his talent and versatility. His future position at the college level remains open, with safety being a strong possibility.

Comparisons to Martez Manuel

This young recruit’s story echoes that of Martez Manuel, a former under-valued local prospect who found success at Mizzou. It’s a tale that underlines the importance of looking beyond conventional recruitment metrics, suggesting that this new recruit could likewise become a key player for the team.

College Football’s Recruitment Landscape

The top 25 teams in college football recruiting according to the 247Sports composite rankings as of January 1, 2024, have been updated. LSU has leaped back into the top 10, while Texas A&M has slid into the bottom 5. The rankings are a living, breathing organism and are updated every Monday morning. In the world of college football, the early signing period for the 2024 class is complete, and the 2025 cycle is already in full swing. High profile commitments are on the horizon, with No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood set to announce his decision, and highly sought after cornerback Jett White poised to commit.