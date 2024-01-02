en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Early National Signing Day: Mizzou’s 2024 Class and the Future of College Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Early National Signing Day: Mizzou’s 2024 Class and the Future of College Football

December, a month that sets the stage for the future of college football, saw the Early National Signing Day on the 21st, a day that reshapes incoming classes and injects new blood into various programs. The transfer portal has added an extra layer of complexity to the recruitment process, but the foundation of strong collegiate programs remains deeply rooted in high school recruiting. Mizzou is a living testament to this, with freshmen like Brett Norfleet, Marvin Burks Jr., Marquis Johnson, and Daniel Blood making significant contributions in 2023.

A Look at Mizzou’s 2024 Class

While the 2024 class may not be as highly rated as the previous ones, it still includes promising prospects. One standout recruit is an athlete from Georgia who excelled in high school as a safety, a receiver, and on special teams. Despite being under-recruited, he earned a place in the All-American Bowl, a testament to his talent and versatility. His future position at the college level remains open, with safety being a strong possibility.

Comparisons to Martez Manuel

This young recruit’s story echoes that of Martez Manuel, a former under-valued local prospect who found success at Mizzou. It’s a tale that underlines the importance of looking beyond conventional recruitment metrics, suggesting that this new recruit could likewise become a key player for the team.

College Football’s Recruitment Landscape

The top 25 teams in college football recruiting according to the 247Sports composite rankings as of January 1, 2024, have been updated. LSU has leaped back into the top 10, while Texas A&M has slid into the bottom 5. The rankings are a living, breathing organism and are updated every Monday morning. In the world of college football, the early signing period for the 2024 class is complete, and the 2025 cycle is already in full swing. High profile commitments are on the horizon, with No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood set to announce his decision, and highly sought after cornerback Jett White poised to commit.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology

By Salman Khan

Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque

By Salman Khan

Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End

By Salman Khan

Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals

By Salman Khan

Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 20 ...
@Africa · 2 mins
Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 20 ...
heart comment 0
Loyola’s Head Coach Drew Valentine Opens Up About Tom Izzo’s Influence and Upcoming Season

By Salman Khan

Loyola's Head Coach Drew Valentine Opens Up About Tom Izzo's Influence and Upcoming Season
Winter Swimming Draws Enthusiasts to YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s Outdoor Pool

By Salman Khan

Winter Swimming Draws Enthusiasts to YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase's Outdoor Pool
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion

By Salman Khan

M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion
Ryan Reynolds’ Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC

By Salman Khan

Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
9 seconds
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?
39 seconds
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
41 seconds
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
52 seconds
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
57 seconds
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
57 seconds
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
1 min
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
1 min
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
2 mins
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app