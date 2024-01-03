en English
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine’s Hockey Fortunes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine’s Hockey Fortunes

In a turn of events that has sparked excitement among the University of Maine’s hockey faithful, 20-year-old Sully Scholle, originally slated to join the Black Bears for the 2024-25 season, has made an early debut. Seizing an open spot offered by head coach Ben Barr, Scholle has swiftly transitioned from a prospective recruit to a key contributor for the team.

Emerging Star in the Making

Stepping onto the ice, Scholle has proven his worth in gold, contributing significantly to the team’s recent victories and demonstrating a prowess that belies his youth. Marking a standout performance, the Minnesota native scored two decisive goals in the Ledyard Bank Classic championship game, securing his place on the all-tournament team.

Scholle’s Impact on the Black Bears

With a tally of three goals and three assists in his first 14 games, Scholle’s versatility has seen him play all three forward positions, enhancing the team’s flexibility and strategic depth. This has undoubtedly contributed to the Black Bears’ formidable 12-3-1 record, catapulting them to seventh place in the national rankings as per the U.S. College Online poll.

Looking Ahead: The Colgate Challenge

Gearing up for an upcoming non-conference series, the Black Bears now face Colgate University, the defending ECAC Tournament champion. The Colgate team, boasting key players like Ryan McGuire and Ross Mitton, holds a formidable road record this season, adding an extra layer of complexity to the challenge that lies ahead. However, the University of Maine’s team is not without its own set of player accolades, with three players having bagged the Hockey East Player of the Month honors for December.

As Scholle continues to adapt to his new environment and team, his focus remains on improving his performance, a mindset that will likely fuel further success for the Black Bears in the future.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

