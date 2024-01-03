Eamon Fitzgerald: From Kerry Hurler to New York’s Gaelic Games Development Manager

Eamon Fitzgerald, a stalwart figure in Kerry’s Gaelic games, has transitioned his career across the Atlantic to New York. The former hurler for Causeway and Kerry, and long-standing Gaelic Games officer for Munster Technological University Kerry (formerly Institute of Technology Tralee), has been in New York for the past year and a half. In this time, he has been serving as the Games Development Manager for the New York GAA County Board, focusing on coaching and promotion of Gaelic games.

From Kerry to The Big Apple

Known for his significant contributions to Gaelic games in Kerry, Fitzgerald’s move to New York marks a significant shift in his career trajectory. His journey in the world of Gaelic games, beginning with his days as a hurler for Causeway and Kerry, has been marked by dedication and passion. Now, he is channeling that passion into his role as Games Development Manager, nurturing the growth of Gaelic games in a city thousands of miles from his home turf.

Boosting Gaelic Games in New York

In his role, Fitzgerald has been instrumental in promoting and coaching Gaelic games in New York. His efforts are part of an overarching initiative by the New York GAA County Board to foster the growth of these traditional Irish sports in the city. His experience and expertise in the field have been invaluable in this endeavor, providing a solid foundation for the development of the games.

Plans for the Future

As Fitzgerald looks towards the future, he hopes to extend his stay in New York, provided his plans progress positively. His work is far from finished, with the promotion and expansion of Gaelic games in the city remaining a priority. His commitment to these games and his relentless drive to see them flourish in New York is a testament to his dedication to the sport.