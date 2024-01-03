en English
Ireland

Eamon Fitzgerald: From Kerry Hurler to New York’s Gaelic Games Development Manager

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Eamon Fitzgerald: From Kerry Hurler to New York's Gaelic Games Development Manager

Eamon Fitzgerald, a stalwart figure in Kerry’s Gaelic games, has transitioned his career across the Atlantic to New York. The former hurler for Causeway and Kerry, and long-standing Gaelic Games officer for Munster Technological University Kerry (formerly Institute of Technology Tralee), has been in New York for the past year and a half. In this time, he has been serving as the Games Development Manager for the New York GAA County Board, focusing on coaching and promotion of Gaelic games.

From Kerry to The Big Apple

Known for his significant contributions to Gaelic games in Kerry, Fitzgerald’s move to New York marks a significant shift in his career trajectory. His journey in the world of Gaelic games, beginning with his days as a hurler for Causeway and Kerry, has been marked by dedication and passion. Now, he is channeling that passion into his role as Games Development Manager, nurturing the growth of Gaelic games in a city thousands of miles from his home turf.

Boosting Gaelic Games in New York

In his role, Fitzgerald has been instrumental in promoting and coaching Gaelic games in New York. His efforts are part of an overarching initiative by the New York GAA County Board to foster the growth of these traditional Irish sports in the city. His experience and expertise in the field have been invaluable in this endeavor, providing a solid foundation for the development of the games.

Plans for the Future

As Fitzgerald looks towards the future, he hopes to extend his stay in New York, provided his plans progress positively. His work is far from finished, with the promotion and expansion of Gaelic games in the city remaining a priority. His commitment to these games and his relentless drive to see them flourish in New York is a testament to his dedication to the sport.

Ireland Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

