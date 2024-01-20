Eagles' Organizational Changes: From Chip Kelly's Autonomy to Jeffrey Lurie's Collaboration

The Philadelphia Eagles have undergone a series of organizational transformations since the controversial reign of former head coach Chip Kelly. The owner of the Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie, has since expressed remorse over his decision to hand over considerable control over personnel decisions to Kelly, a move he now considers a misstep.

From Autonomy to Collaboration

Since moving away from Kelly's autocratic style, the Eagles have embraced a more collaborative approach. This shift has led to the team becoming a primary source for other NFL teams to scout and hire personnel executives and assistant coaches.

Despite the team's disappointing end to the 2023 season, with a record of just 1-6, there are signs that current head coach Nick Sirianni may hold onto his position. Sirianni boasts a commendable .667 winning percentage and has led his team to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.

Public Handling of Coaching Changes

The Eagles organization has faced criticism over its handling of changes within the coaching staff, particularly following the departure of Doug Pederson after the 2020 season. The dismissal of Pederson was largely public and raised questions about the organization's transparency.

Emphasis on Collaboration

Lurie has consistently highlighted the importance of collaboration over individual accountability, a philosophy that has come under scrutiny amid the Eagles' recent on-field struggles. Critics have urged for changes within the defensive coaching staff. However, Lurie, a seasoned veteran in team management, understands the intricate challenges involved in coordinating staff decisions while maintaining team performance.

In conclusion, the Philadelphia Eagles' journey from Chip Kelly's era of unprecedented control to a more collaborative model under Jeffrey Lurie's leadership illustrates the complexities and challenges of organizational change within professional sports teams.