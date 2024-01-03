Eaglecrest High School Girls Wrestling Team Soars in Rankings as Season Resumes

Eaglecrest High School’s girls wrestling team is making a triumphant return to the mat after the winter break, soaring to fourth place in On The Mat’s Week 4 team rankings. The team is a powerhouse of talent with eight wrestlers, each ranked across different weight classes, making their mark on the wrestling scene. The standout performers include senior Chasey Karabell who holds the second spot in the 100-pound category, senior Gianna Falise who is ranked third in the 170-pound category, and sophomore Emma Roberts, third-ranked in the 235-pound category.

Chasey Karabell: A Force to Reckon With

Chasey Karabell, a senior, has an impressive record of victories in all her matches so far. Her agility, strength, and determination have placed her firmly in the second spot in the 100-pound category, making her an athlete to watch closely.

High-Ranking Wrestlers from Other Schools

Other schools in Aurora are also returning to the season with their top-performing athletes. Vista PEAK Prep’s Amelia Bacon, a sophomore, holds the top rank in the 125-pound class. With only one loss to her name and champions in two tournaments, Bacon is a formidable competitor. Her teammate, senior Taryn Holloway, is ranked second at 190 pounds. Overland and Smoky Hill’s wrestling programs are also making their presence felt with Ruth Worknhe and Maddie Patterson showing promising performances respectively.

Regis Jesuit’s Solo Warrior

Regis Jesuit’s Alexis Segura stands as the only ranked wrestler for her school. Segura is not new to success, having already sought her third state championship match. Her journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the spirit of sportsmanship, making her a role model for aspiring wrestlers in her school and beyond.