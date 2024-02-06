EA Sports FC 24 Rolls Out Title Update 9: Gameplay Changes and Ultimate Team Fixes

EA Sports FC 24 has unveiled its ninth title update, addressing several critical aspects of gameplay and features. For fans of Ultimate Team, the update rectifies a bug where utilizing a previously evolved player item in an evolution slot could result in stability issues. This adjustment is intended to avert inadvertent losses of evolved players. Additionally, the patch introduces a decrease in the effectiveness of outside foot shots, making them less accurate and reducing their potential to apply top spin. This implies players may need to place greater reliance on finesse shots in front of the goal.
Gameplay Enhancements
Further improvements in gameplay include refined AI behavior for teammates during cutbacks and more accurate foul calls by referees in the penalty box area. The update also resolves an anomalous issue where pyrotechnics would materialize on the field during Ultimate Team matches.
Staggered Release
The rollout of the update is staggered, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions being updated first, followed by other platforms in the near future. The article also recommends examining a guide for affordable high-quality players to use in SBCs that function correctly.
Details of the Update
Known as Title Update 9, EA FC 24's patch will be available for download on February 6th for PS4 and Xbox One, and subsequently for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. This update tackles gameplay challenges and issues in Ultimate Team, Career, and Volta game modes. It also incorporates fixes for audio and video components. Players who pre-order the Ultimate and Standard Edition for PS4 or Xbox One can secure the version for the equivalent next-generation console at no extra cost.