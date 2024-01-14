en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update

EA Sports, in its continuous pursuit to deliver a vivid and dynamic representation of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world, has rolled out a fresh update for its UFC 5 video game. Released on January 12, 2024, this update brings an exciting blend of new fighters, game mechanics, and improvements, ensuring a more balanced and realistic gameplay experience.

New Fighters Enter the Octagon

In their latest patch, EA Sports has expanded the UFC 5 roster, adding five new fighters – Mayra Bueno Silva, Ian Machado Garry, Mike Malott, Jailton Almeida, and Charles Jourdain. Each fighter, characterized by their unique stats and fighting styles, caters to different player preferences, further diversifying the lineup that ranges from boxing legends like Mike Tyson to current UFC stars such as Israel Adesanya.

Striking and Grappling Systems Overhaul

In addition to the new fighters, the update introduces changes to the game’s core mechanics, namely the striking and grappling systems. Now, players can experience reduced stamina recovery between rounds, tuning of body strikes focusing more on stamina drain rather than damage, and improvements to ducking speed and evasive properties, making every fight an exhilarating test of skill and strategy.

Ground Game Adjustments

The grappling system has also seen significant improvements. The patch removes the negative impact of Grapple Advantage on a player’s own transition speed, leading to more fluid movements on the ground. It also increases the influence of the Ground Striking attribute on postured Ground and Pound damage, making the ground game more dynamic and engaging. These changes reflect EA Sports’ commitment to maintaining a competitive, balanced, and realistic representation of the sport in their UFC 5 video game.

0
Gaming Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
13 mins ago
GameStop to Shut Down NFT Marketplace Amid Regulatory Uncertainties
In a surprising turn of events, popular gaming retailer GameStop has announced its exit from the cryptocurrency space, with the closure of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. This decision, precipitated by the ongoing regulatory uncertainty surrounding the crypto industry, marks a significant shift in the company’s strategy. GameStop’s Strategic Shift The closure of the NFT
GameStop to Shut Down NFT Marketplace Amid Regulatory Uncertainties
Fallout 4 Players Encounter Unusual 'Talking Dog' Glitch
4 hours ago
Fallout 4 Players Encounter Unusual 'Talking Dog' Glitch
Lethal Company VR Mod: A New Dimension of Immersive Gaming
4 hours ago
Lethal Company VR Mod: A New Dimension of Immersive Gaming
Revealed: Canceled Standalone Call of Duty Zombies Game
2 hours ago
Revealed: Canceled Standalone Call of Duty Zombies Game
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?
3 hours ago
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?
Epic Games Store Announces 'Love' as Next Free Game
3 hours ago
Epic Games Store Announces 'Love' as Next Free Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
17 seconds
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
21 seconds
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff
25 seconds
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff
Alabama Seals Victory Over Mississippi State in Competitive Basketball Game
30 seconds
Alabama Seals Victory Over Mississippi State in Competitive Basketball Game
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
35 seconds
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
Sacramento State Claims Narrow Victory Over Idaho State in Basketball Showdown
39 seconds
Sacramento State Claims Narrow Victory Over Idaho State in Basketball Showdown
Chicago Bulls Clinch Victory Over San Antonio Spurs in High-Scoring NBA Game
42 seconds
Chicago Bulls Clinch Victory Over San Antonio Spurs in High-Scoring NBA Game
Nic Nemeth, Known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Joins TNA Wrestling
45 seconds
Nic Nemeth, Known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Joins TNA Wrestling
Duke Basketball: A Story of Resilience and Mental Toughness
51 seconds
Duke Basketball: A Story of Resilience and Mental Toughness
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app