EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update

EA Sports, in its continuous pursuit to deliver a vivid and dynamic representation of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world, has rolled out a fresh update for its UFC 5 video game. Released on January 12, 2024, this update brings an exciting blend of new fighters, game mechanics, and improvements, ensuring a more balanced and realistic gameplay experience.

New Fighters Enter the Octagon

In their latest patch, EA Sports has expanded the UFC 5 roster, adding five new fighters – Mayra Bueno Silva, Ian Machado Garry, Mike Malott, Jailton Almeida, and Charles Jourdain. Each fighter, characterized by their unique stats and fighting styles, caters to different player preferences, further diversifying the lineup that ranges from boxing legends like Mike Tyson to current UFC stars such as Israel Adesanya.

Striking and Grappling Systems Overhaul

In addition to the new fighters, the update introduces changes to the game’s core mechanics, namely the striking and grappling systems. Now, players can experience reduced stamina recovery between rounds, tuning of body strikes focusing more on stamina drain rather than damage, and improvements to ducking speed and evasive properties, making every fight an exhilarating test of skill and strategy.

Ground Game Adjustments

The grappling system has also seen significant improvements. The patch removes the negative impact of Grapple Advantage on a player’s own transition speed, leading to more fluid movements on the ground. It also increases the influence of the Ground Striking attribute on postured Ground and Pound damage, making the ground game more dynamic and engaging. These changes reflect EA Sports’ commitment to maintaining a competitive, balanced, and realistic representation of the sport in their UFC 5 video game.