EA FC 24 Unveils Team of the Week 16: Salah, Mané, and Premier League Stars Shine

In an exciting update for EA FC 24 enthusiasts, the latest Team of the Week (TOTW 16) has been unveiled, featuring a lineup of players who have outshone their peers in recent games. The spotlight is on Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, who secured the highest-rated TOTW card with an overall rating of 92, following an exceptional performance that saw him netting two goals and providing an assist in a 4-2 triumph over Newcastle United. This victory propelled Liverpool to the summit of the Premier League table, setting an optimistic tone for 2024.

A Stellar Lineup

Salah is not the only player to have made it to the TOTW 16. Sadio Mané, previously with Liverpool and now plying his trade with Al-Nassr, also clinched a spot with an overall 87 rating, following his double against Al-Ittihad. The TOTW 16 also paid tribute to several current and former Premier League luminaries, including Phil Foden, Michael Olise, Cole Palmer, Chris Wood, Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Kasper Schmeichel, all of whom have been honored with new cards for the Ultimate Team mode in EA FC 24.

Special Mentions

Among these, Michael Olise stands out with his upgraded rating from 78 to 84, reflecting his stellar form which saw him scoring three goals in two games. His new card, now available in the game, sees significant enhancements in base stats such as dribbling, pace, passing, shooting, and physical. Cole Palmer also made his mark at Chelsea, impressing with two goals and an assist against Luton Town.

Availability and Access

Available from January 3, the new special cards of TOTW 16 can be acquired in packs for a week. This system, driven by player performance and global fan votes, aims to keep the game fresh and engaging. EA FC 24, launched on September 29, is cross-compatible across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with free upgrades available for next-generation consoles. With multiple updates planned throughout the year, the TOTW series continues to propel the game’s appeal and in-game usage to new heights.