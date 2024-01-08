EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling ‘EA Sports FC’ as the Future of Football Gaming

After nearly three decades of a successful partnership, FIFA and Electronic Arts (EA), the creators of the much-loved FIFA video game series, have announced an end to their collaboration. The decision comes in the wake of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, marking a significant shift in the gaming landscape. The game series, henceforth, will no longer sport the FIFA moniker and will be rechristened as ‘EA Sports FC’.

What Changes for the Gamers?

Despite the rebranding, gamers can rest assured that their beloved gaming experience will remain largely the same. The access to major clubs and players will still be available, courtesy of separate licensing agreements that EA has with teams and leagues. However, the change will be noticeable in the absence of certain FIFA-controlled events. Iconic events such as the World Cup will no longer be a part of the gaming experience.

Why the Split?

Financial disagreements are reported to be at the crux of the split. FIFA sought to double its annual licensing fee, hiking it from the current $150 million – a term EA found untenable. The FIFA video game series has been a cash cow for both entities, raking in over $20 billion in sales in the past two decades.

EA’s Ambitions for the Future

EA’s chief executive, Andrew Wilson, has grand plans for the rebranded franchise. He envisions EA Sports FC to become a significant entity in the football world, leveraging their extensive football community and partnerships. The unveiling of EA Sports FC 24 ushers in a new era for the franchise, with a significant $10 million investment. New features such as Ultimate Team mode, VOLTA mode, and cross-platform play are expected to redefine football gaming.