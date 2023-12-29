E-Sports To Be Integrated Into The Olympics, Announces IOC President

On the cusp of a new year, Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has unveiled a transformative vision for the future of the Olympic Games.

In his New Year message, Bach announced plans to integrate Electronic Sports (E-sports) into the Olympic events following the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking a significant shift in the history of global sports.

An Olympic Leap into the Digital Era

Bach’s announcement resonates with the IOC’s commitment to the Olympic Agenda 2025 Plus and the broader digitalization of the Olympic movement. He underscored the vast potential that the digital revolution presents, particularly in the realms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and E-sports. This move indicates a strategic push towards embracing technology’s ongoing influence on sports and the opportunities it affords for expanding the Olympic audience.

Creating Olympic E-sports Games: A Vision in the Making

Contrary to prior opposition, Bach expressed enthusiasm for the creation of Olympic E-sports games. The IOC’s e-sports commission, led by Frenchman David Lappartient, is actively engaged in curating an exclusive format for competitions in the computer and video game scene. This commission’s work builds on the foundations laid by the IOC with the launch of the Olympic Virtual Series and the Olympic Esports Week in 2021.

AI’s Potential in the Sports Sector

The IOC President also highlighted the transformative potential of AI in the sports sector. Bach acknowledged how AI could revolutionize talent identification, training methods, and objective tracking, thereby enhancing athletes’ performance. Furthermore, AI promises to elevate the viewing experiences of Olympic fans globally, adding a new dimension to how the world engages with the Games.

Kenya Embraces E-Sports Development

On the African continent, Kenya has shown a strong interest in the development of E-sports. The Cabinet Secretary for Sports in Kenya, Ababu Namwamba, has expressed full backing for the initiative, indicating a governmental support for Kenya’s bid to host the African E-sports Cup games. This support signals the increasing global recognition of E-sports’ potential to redefine the sports landscape.

In a separate development, the IOC conducted an extraordinary hybrid session on June 22, 2023, in Lausanne. During this session, a vote was held that resulted in the withdrawal of recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA), due to unresolved issues related to governance, finance, and corruption.