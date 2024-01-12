Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season

In a significant move to bolster their squad for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season, Dynamos, a noted football club hailing from Harare, has procured defender Nomore Chinyerere. Chinyerere was among the eight players recently offloaded by FC Platinum, which includes key figures such as Petros Mhari, Gift Mbweti, Perfect Chikwende, Raphael Muduviwa, and Innocent Mucheneka.

Overhauling for a Stronger Frontline

Gift Bello, another player from FC Platinum, took the retirement route to sidestep being cut from the team. Chinyerere, secured on a two-year deal, is anticipated to challenge for the left back position against Kelvin Moyo and Brendon Mpofu. The team is also roping in Blessing Makwinja and South African-based midfielder Temptation Chiwunga as part of their strategic overhaul. Chiwunga comes in as a replacement for Junior Makunike, who has moved on to Simba Bhora.

Anticipated Signings and Future Prospects

Dynamos’ chairperson, Moses Maunganidze, has maintained a reticent stance on the club’s transfer activities, hinting at an official announcement in the near future. The club has been linked with several potential signings, including midfielder Blessing Ndereki, goalkeeper Tedius Baye, and forward Obriel Chirinda. There are also rumors of international players, such as the Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob and Malawian striker Hassan Kajoke, joining Dynamos, pending the approval of their work permits.

Aiming for a Successful Season

The reshuffling of the club’s roster is part of preparations for the Caf Confederation Cup and an attempt to rejuvenate the squad after a few players, including Tinashe Makanda, Nyasha Chintuli, and Jayden Bakari, failed to command a strong presence last season and are likely to be loaned out. These changes reflect Dynamos’ commitment to establish a robust team that can hold its own in the competitive landscape of the Premier Soccer League.