Sports

Dynamite’s Upcoming Episode: Hangman Page’s Return, Texas Tornado Match, & More

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST


Hangman Page’s Return: A High-Profile Matchup

In a much-anticipated event, Hangman Page is set to make his return to the ring for a high-profile professional wrestling match against Claudio Castagnoli on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Page’s comeback follows a brutal backstage attack by Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom, which saw him thrown through a car windshield. The incident had temporarily sidelined him, but his return was hinted at on the previous week’s Dynamite episode when he daringly confronted Swerve Strickland post his victory over Daniel Garcia.

Upgraded to a Texas Tornado: Sting & Darby Allin vs Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs

Beyond Page’s return, another key match has been announced for the upcoming event. The tag team match between Sting & Darby Allin and the team of Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs has been upgraded to a Texas Tornado match. This stipulation change followed Takeshita’s win over Allin, which was prompted by Don Callis.

Ricky Starks vs Sammy Guevara: A Clash of Titans

Adding to the lineup, the event will also feature a match between Ricky Starks and Sammy Guevara. Anticipation for the event is high, with promos from wrestling icons such as Sting, Allin, and Ric Flair fueling the excitement. In a notable instance, Sting warned Callis that he would not be taken down easily.

The venue for the upcoming show is Daily’s Place, and fans can also expect an appearance from Samoa Joe. As the Dynamite Homecoming 2024 show approaches, fans are held in suspense, as the star-studded matches promise an unforgettable night of professional wrestling.

Sports Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

