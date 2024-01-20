Dylan Edwards: A Dual-Threat Athlete for Colorado Buffaloes

Dylan Edwards, a remarkable freshman at the University of Colorado, will soon add another feather to his athletic cap. Known for his extraordinary speed, Edwards is set to join the track and field team as a sprinter, simultaneously maintaining his commitment to football. This unique blend of athletic pursuits has been encouraged by the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach, Deion Sanders, who promotes multi-disciplinary abilities among his players.

More Than Just a Footballer

Edwards, a multi-sport athlete since high school, has consistently impressed with his speed. He clinched victory at the Under Armour All-America Game's fastest man competition, clocking a remarkable 40-yard dash time of 4.41 seconds. However, Edwards' prowess isn't limited to the track. On the football field, he made history as the first true freshman in the school to achieve more than 250 rushing and receiving yards in a single season.

A Dual-Threat Athlete

Standing at 5'10 and weighing 180 pounds, Edwards' agility serves him well in both sports. His background in track and field has notably influenced his football skills, allowing him to outrun opponents from formidable teams such as TCU, USC, and Utah. As he prepares to join the track team, Edwards continues to engage in offseason conditioning and workouts on campus, a testament to his unwavering dedication to both sports.

Looking Ahead

Despite the upcoming spring track season, it's expected that Edwards' track commitments shouldn't overlap significantly with his football practice schedule. As such, the Colorado Buffaloes are anticipating his continued impact in the backfield next season. With Edwards' versatility and commitment, the future looks bright for both the football and track and field teams at the University of Colorado.