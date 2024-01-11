Dylan Carlson Secures $2.35 Million Contract with St. Louis Cardinals, Avoids Arbitration

The St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder Dylan Carlson, despite a challenging 2023 season marked by injuries and diminished performance, has secured a significant salary hike, signing a contract worth $2.35 million, thereby successfully avoiding arbitration. The 25-year-old, who is perceived as a key player with untapped potential for the Cardinals, had a batting average of .219, contributing five home runs, and 27 RBIs last season.

Carlson’s Journey: From Injuries to a Salary Hike

Carlson’s journey in the major leagues has been a roller coaster ride. His performance in the past season was not up to par, primarily due to injuries. Despite these setbacks, the Cardinals’ management showed faith in him and recognized his potential, leading to a significant salary increase from the previous year’s $742,400.

No Agreement with Tommy Edman Yet

While the Cardinals have successfully avoided arbitration with Carlson, they have yet to reach an agreement with Tommy Edman. A versatile player and Gold Glove finalist, Edman is currently recuperating from wrist surgery. His offensive production took a hit last season, but he still managed to earn $4.2 million. The ongoing arbitration could be a pivotal point in his career trajectory with the Cardinals.

Cardinals Finalize Contracts with Pitchers

Alongside Carlson, the Cardinals have also successfully finalized contracts with pitchers Ryan Helsley, John King, Andrew Kittredge, and JoJo Romero, thus effectively avoiding arbitration with them as well. This move indicates the team’s strategic approach to consolidating its roster and ensuring the team’s stability in the coming season.