en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Dylan Carlson Secures $2.35 Million Contract with St. Louis Cardinals, Avoids Arbitration

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
Dylan Carlson Secures $2.35 Million Contract with St. Louis Cardinals, Avoids Arbitration

The St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder Dylan Carlson, despite a challenging 2023 season marked by injuries and diminished performance, has secured a significant salary hike, signing a contract worth $2.35 million, thereby successfully avoiding arbitration. The 25-year-old, who is perceived as a key player with untapped potential for the Cardinals, had a batting average of .219, contributing five home runs, and 27 RBIs last season.

Carlson’s Journey: From Injuries to a Salary Hike

Carlson’s journey in the major leagues has been a roller coaster ride. His performance in the past season was not up to par, primarily due to injuries. Despite these setbacks, the Cardinals’ management showed faith in him and recognized his potential, leading to a significant salary increase from the previous year’s $742,400.

No Agreement with Tommy Edman Yet

While the Cardinals have successfully avoided arbitration with Carlson, they have yet to reach an agreement with Tommy Edman. A versatile player and Gold Glove finalist, Edman is currently recuperating from wrist surgery. His offensive production took a hit last season, but he still managed to earn $4.2 million. The ongoing arbitration could be a pivotal point in his career trajectory with the Cardinals.

Cardinals Finalize Contracts with Pitchers

Alongside Carlson, the Cardinals have also successfully finalized contracts with pitchers Ryan Helsley, John King, Andrew Kittredge, and JoJo Romero, thus effectively avoiding arbitration with them as well. This move indicates the team’s strategic approach to consolidating its roster and ensuring the team’s stability in the coming season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
22 mins ago
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Under the floodlights of Legends Grounds and amidst the deafening roars of spectators, history was scripted as Platinum Credit Heathens, the 12-time record holders of the Uganda Cup, triumphed over KCB Kobs in a nail-biting semi-final match. The pulsating game, punctuated by multiple lead changes, ended with a scoreline of 30-23 in favor of the
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
52 mins ago
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
52 mins ago
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
24 mins ago
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
25 mins ago
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
51 mins ago
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
44 seconds
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
3 mins
China Reaffirms 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Post-Election
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
14 mins
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
19 mins
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
22 mins
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
24 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
24 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
25 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
27 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
27 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
34 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
37 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app