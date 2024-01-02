Dwight Howard’s Potential NBA Comeback Begins with Dubai Championship

Eight-time NBA All-Star, Dwight Howard, has inked a deal to play for the Philippines team, Strong Group, in the 2024 Dubai International Basketball Championship. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, who last appeared in the NBA during the 2022 season, is on a determined path to make an NBA comeback. Howard’s latest move is seen as a calculated strategy to showcase his prowess on the court, potentially attracting NBA teams in need of a robust center. The Los Angeles Lakers, currently heavily relying on Anthony Davis for his defensive contributions, might be among the interested parties.

Howard’s Journey Towards an NBA Comeback

Howard has been keeping his basketball career alive by playing internationally and working out with NBA teams. Most recently, he played in Taiwan’s T1 League last season, averaging 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. His decision to join the Strong Group for the Dubai International Basketball Championship, scheduled between January 19-28, 2024, is seen as his latest attempt to secure a place in the NBA. The tournament is expected to provide Howard an ample international platform to demonstrate his skills and physical abilities.

Speculations Around Lakers’ Interest

Howard’s former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, has been speculated to be interested in the player due to their need for a physically imposing center. The Lakers’ current dependence on Anthony Davis for his defensive skills has been noteworthy, with Head Coach Darvin Ham lauding Davis’s elite defensive performance. However, Ham has expressed that Davis’s defensive impact has been underappreciated, sparking speculations about the Lakers’ potential interest in Howard.

Future Implications for the Lakers

Should the Lakers consider bringing Howard back, it would add an interesting dynamic to the team’s roster. With Davis’s defensive contributions already significant, the addition of Howard could provide the Lakers with a formidable physical presence. Howard’s performance in the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championship will be closely watched by NBA teams, and his performance could influence potential NBA negotiations.