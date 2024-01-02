en English
Philippines

Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Dwight Howard, continues to keep the flame of his professional basketball career alive by signing a deal with the Philippines outfit Strong Group. He is set to play in the Dubai International Basketball Championship, making this a strategic move in his pursuit of an NBA comeback. Despite his absence from the NBA since the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Howard remains unretired and continues to strive for a return to the league.

Howard’s Journey Beyond the NBA

Following his last NBA season, Howard was seen in action with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan’s T1 League. His performance there was notable, with averages of 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 50/23/69 splits. However, his team ended up at the bottom of the league. His stint in Taiwan and recent workouts with the Golden State Warriors are clear signs of his undeterred ambition to make a successful NBA comeback.

Howard’s Potential Role in the Lakers

Howard’s participation in the Dubai tournament is not just about staying in shape; it is about demonstrating his abilities to potential NBA teams. His radar is set on the Lakers who are currently reliant on Anthony Davis‘s strong defensive performance. The Lakers might consider Howard as they seek a physically imposing big man to support Davis, who is under significant pressure but is praised by coach Darvin Ham for his impactful defense.

Howard’s Pathway to NBA Comeback

Through the Dubai International Basketball Championship, Howard has an opportunity to showcase his skills and potentially attract NBA teams. The tournament is scheduled for January 19-28. Signing a short-term deal with Strong Group allows him the flexibility to stay in shape and keep his options open for an NBA comeback. Despite facing legal issues that could affect his chances of returning, Howard remains hopeful and undeterred in his pursuit of a return to the league.

In the ever-changing landscape of professional basketball, Dwight Howard’s consistent efforts to maintain his relevance and fitness are commendable. His decision to play for the Strong Group in the Dubai tournament is a testament to his unwavering determination to return to the NBA. Whether his efforts will bear fruit is a story that remains to be seen, but Howard’s journey is a captivating tale of resilience and ambition in the sport of basketball.

Philippines Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

