Dustin Rhodes Weighs in on Brother Cody's Departure from AEW and Rise in WWE

Wrestling superstar, Cody Rhodes, has been making waves in WWE since his abrupt departure from AEW in February 2022. The former AEW star's popularity has been on the rise, drawing attention to his ongoing journey in WWE. His brother, Dustin Rhodes, recently opened up about Cody's exit from AEW in a candid interview with Denise Salcedo.

Dustin Rhodes on Cody's AEW Departure

In the interview, Dustin admitted that he had mixed feelings about Cody's decision to leave AEW. While he confessed to being somewhat upset over his brother's departure, he also expressed strong support for Cody's choice. Dustin acknowledged a specific narrative Cody intends to complete in WWE, hinting at a potential pivotal development in the wrestling world.

Reflecting on the Rhodes Legacy

Dustin expressed a sense of pride in Cody's ambition to become the face of WWE and his determination to achieve what no other member of their illustrious wrestling family has. He lauded Cody's business acumen and creative prowess, drawing parallels with their legendary father, Dusty Rhodes. At the same time, Dustin acknowledged his personal focus on being a dedicated worker rather than a creator.

Cody Rhodes: The American Nightmare

Cody Rhodes, commonly known as The American Nightmare, has reflected on his tenure at AEW, suggesting a hint of regret for permitting certain wrestlers to defeat him. Despite these regrets, there's no denying his current status as one of WWE's top stars. This raises the question of whether Cody Rhodes might consider returning to AEW in the future.