Dustin Rhodes Advocates for Unity in Wrestling, Highlights Mentorship Role at AEW

At the heart of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), seasoned professional Dustin Rhodes shines as a beacon of wisdom and experience. In a candid conversation with Denise Salcedo, Rhodes shed light on the current state of professional wrestling, his mentoring role, and the unnecessary division within the wrestling community.

The Mentor in the Ring

Known for his prowess in the ring, Rhodes is equally renowned for his role as a mentor to the younger generation of wrestlers. He takes immense pride in being the veteran that upcoming talents turn to for advice and guidance. His focus is not just on the physical aspects of wrestling, but also on the development of unique characters and move sets that would set these young wrestlers apart. "The success of my protégés is more rewarding than any monetary gain," said Rhodes, underscoring his commitment to fostering talent.

A Plea for Unity Amid Tribalism

Rhodes also touched on the issue of tribalism plaguing the wrestling community. The divisive loyalties between AEW and WWE fans have sparked concerns within the industry. He expressed his displeasure towards this trend, advocating for unity among fans and encouraging them to appreciate wrestling as a sport, irrespective of the promotion. "Wrestling is wrestling, and it should be enjoyed for what it is," insisted Rhodes.

AEW vs WWE: The Core Offering

While addressing the division among fans, Rhodes also highlighted the contrasting approaches of AEW and WWE. While WWE leans towards a more entertainment-centric approach, AEW focuses on the wrestling aspect. This divergence in approaches, according to Rhodes, is a testament to AEW's commitment to offering a viable alternative to WWE, rather than a direct competition.

Locker Room: A Hub of Camaraderie

Despite the divisions among fans, Rhodes praised the camaraderie within the AEW locker room. The shared passion for wrestling and the collective goal of improving the industry have fostered a strong sense of team spirit among the wrestlers. Rhodes concluded by reiterating the need for unity and growth within the wrestling industry, and the pivotal role AEW plays in achieving this.