Sports

Dustin Poirier Rules Out Nate Diaz Matchup for UFC 300 Comeback

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Dustin Poirier, a notable name in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) scene, is refocusing his energy for a comeback to the Octagon after a loss to Justin Gaethje the previous year. Despite the defeat, Poirier remains undeterred, setting his sights on the anticipated UFC 300, slated for April 13 in Las Vegas. However, his potential opponent remains a mystery cloaked in speculation.

Poirier Dismisses Diaz Matchup at UFC 300

In a recent development, Poirier dismissed the possibility of going head-to-head with Nate Diaz at the UFC 300 event. The rumor mill had been abuzz with the potential matchup, considering their history, which includes a scheduled fight at UFC 230 in 2018 that didn’t materialize due to Poirier’s hip injury. However, Poirier’s latest tweet put the speculations to rest, stating emphatically, ‘No, it ain’t happening.’

Exploring New Avenues for the Comeback

Despite the disappointment for fans longing to witness the Poirier-Diaz clash, Poirier is not short of options for his comeback fight. With Diaz’s return to UFC uncertain due to his free agency and boxing match against Jake Paul, Poirier is open to exploring other matchups. As one of the top contenders in the lightweight division, Poirier’s primary focus is to make a mark at the upcoming landmark UFC event.

UFC 300: An Event to Look Forward To

While the bout order for UFC 300 is still under wraps, UFC CEO Dana White has promised a star-studded fight card. As the anticipation builds, fans and enthusiasts eagerly await more news on the event and Poirier’s opponent. Despite the setback against Gaethje, Poirier’s determination and readiness to step back into the Octagon are unwavering, making his return one of the most awaited moments of UFC 300.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

