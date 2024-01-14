en English
Durham Wildcats Aim for Upset Against Manchester City in Women’s FA Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
In a stirring display of confidence, Durham midfielder Saoirse Noonan has expressed optimism about her team’s prospects in the forthcoming Women’s FA Cup match against Manchester City. The Durham Wildcats, firmly established as a formidable presence in the Women’s Championship, are preparing for a high-stakes fourth-round encounter with the WSL giants at Durham University’s Graham Sports Centre. This high-octane clash is expected to draw a record crowd, underscoring the escalating popularity of women’s football.

A Gaelic Foundation

Noonan’s journey to the world of association football is a unique tale, marked by a shared history with childhood friend and Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene. Both athletes hail from Cork, where they cut their teeth in the world of Gaelic football before transitioning to the global stage of professional football at Cork City. Ogbene’s success, particularly his reputation as one of the fastest players in the Premiership, serves as a beacon of inspiration for Noonan.

Future Contenders

Despite the Wildcats’ 5-0 loss to Manchester United in last year’s FA Cup, Noonan remains undaunted. She firmly believes that her team can pose a significant challenge to Manchester City, bolstered by the home advantage and the indomitable spirit of their fans. As the sixth-placed team in the Women’s Championship, the Durham Wildcats are one of only two teams left in the competition that stand as independent women’s teams, unaffiliated with a men’s club.

Inspiration for Young Footballers

Noonan highlights the importance of playing without fear, a principle that has guided her professional career. She also emphasizes the significance of her journey, along with Ogbene’s, as a source of inspiration for young footballers. Particularly for girls, their success paves the way to view professional football as a viable career path, challenging traditional gender norms and transforming the landscape of the sport.

Ireland Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

