Duquesne Ends 47-Year NCAA Drought, Beats VCU Amid Confetti Chaos at A10 Final

Duquesne University's men's basketball team clinched their first NCAA Tournament spot in 47 years by defeating Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) 57-51 in the Atlantic 10 Championship, an event marked by an unexpected confetti release. The premature celebration occurred with 17 minutes and 54 seconds remaining in the game, causing a brief halt in play and adding an unusual twist to Duquesne's historic victory.

Advertisment

Unexpected Celebration Halts Game

In a bizarre incident that captured the attention of fans and media alike, red, white, and blue confetti showered the court while Duquesne led VCU by 15 points in the second half. The confusion led to a stoppage in play, with CBS announcer Kevin Harlan remarking on the disruption caused to both players and media. The premature celebration was chalked up to someone hitting the "wrong button," turning what was meant to be a post-game celebration into a memorable moment in Atlantic 10 Championship history.

A Historic Victory for Duquesne

Advertisment

Duquesne's win over VCU was not just notable for the confetti incident but also marked a significant achievement for the program. The victory secured the Dukes' first appearance in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1977, ending a 47-year drought. Under the guidance of Coach Keith Dambrot, Duquesne matched its program record for victories in a season, a feat last achieved in the 1953-54 season. Players Dae Dae Grant, who led with 10 points, and Jimmy Clark III were pivotal in their team's success, showcasing the depth and talent that has propelled Duquesne to new heights.

Looking Ahead: Duquesne in the NCAA Tournament

As Duquesne prepares for its first NCAA Tournament game since the late '70s, the team and its fans can reflect on a season of remarkable achievements and unexpected moments. The confetti incident, while unplanned, will undoubtedly be remembered as part of the lore surrounding Duquesne’s triumphant return to March Madness. With a cohesive team led by experienced players and a dedicated coach, Duquesne is poised to make an impact in the NCAA Tournament, signaling a bright future for the program.