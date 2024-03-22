Duquesne Dukes Claim Historic March Madness Victory Over BYU, First Since 1969

The Duquesne Dukes orchestrated one of the most exhilarating upsets in March Madness 2024, overpowering No. 6 BYU in a nail-biting clash that ended 71-67. This victory, the Dukes' first in the NCAA tournament since 1969, propels them into the spotlight, setting the stage for a showdown with the winner of No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State.

Historic Triumph

At the heart of Duquesne's victory was Dae Dae Grant, whose 19-point contribution was crucial in overcoming BYU's challenge. Alongside him, Jimmy Clark III's pivotal late-game performance, scoring nine consecutive points for the Dukes, underscored the team's determination and skill. This matchup wasn't just a game; it was a rewriting of Duquesne's history, marking their return to the NCAA tournament limelight after a decades-long hiatus.

Turning Points and Tensions

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions and momentum shifts. BYU initially struggled, failing to sink a basket for the first six minutes, which allowed Duquesne to establish an early lead. However, BYU fought back, turning a 12-2 deficit into a 20-19 lead, only for Duquesne to respond with a decisive 27-12 run. A tense moment came when a scramble for a loose ball resulted in a double technical, a skirmish that seemed to fuel Duquesne's resolve.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, Duquesne not only celebrates a historic win but also looks forward to their next challenge. The Dukes have demonstrated they are not to be underestimated, and their next game against either No. 3 Illinois or No. 14 Morehead State is eagerly anticipated. As 11-seeds continue to upset 6-seeds in the tournament, Duquesne's journey is a reminder of the unpredictable and thrilling nature of March Madness.

As the Dukes prepare for their next game, the question on everyone's mind is whether they can continue their Cinderella run. Their win over BYU has not just secured them a place in the tournament's next round; it has reignited the spirit of their last triumph from over half a century ago. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Duquesne to see how far this remarkable team can go.