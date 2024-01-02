en English
Fashion

Dunnes Stores Launches New Range of Colorful Tracksuits

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Dunnes Stores Launches New Range of Colorful Tracksuits

Dunnes Stores, a renowned retail chain, has unveiled a new line of tracksuits, ideal for stepping into the post-holiday fitness regime. The collection boasts an array of colors and sizes, catering to diverse style preferences and body types.

Embracing Colorful Comfort

The range includes joggers priced at 10, available in pink, blue, grey-marl, and light green. Each pair features unique writing on the side, adding a touch of personality to the functional design. Complementing the joggers are matching slogan sweatshirts, also priced at 10. These cozy sweatshirts boast a brushed interior for added warmth and are available in a spectrum of colors, including pink, blue, black-print, bright red, brown, camel, grey, grey marl, light green, and oatmeal.

The Flattering Fitness Look

Adding to the collection, Dunnes Stores has also showcased a pair of black flared trousers and a discounted black sweatshirt from their sportswear range. The design promotes a flattering look that is equally suitable for yoga sessions and gym activities. TikToker Amy O’Donoghue highlighted the items in a video, where she received positive responses from viewers. The pink tracksuit, in particular, was a hit among the audience, while the black flared trousers also generated considerable interest.

Positive Reception

The collection has been met with a warm response from customers, with many expressing their admiration for the pink tracksuit and keen interest in the flared trousers. The tracksuits, designed for a laid-back and coordinated look, offer comfortable and attractive options for fitness enthusiasts. The positive feedback is a testament to Dunnes Stores’ commitment to providing high-quality, stylish, and affordable sportswear.

Fashion Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

