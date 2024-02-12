Dunkin' Donuts Drops Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad Featuring Ben Affleck and New Iced Coffee Drink

Dunkin' Donuts dropped a Super Bowl ad that's creating quite the buzz. The spot features none other than Ben Affleck, who's trying to impress his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez by forming a band with Matt Damon and Tom Brady, aptly named 'the Dunkings'. The ad also teases a new iced coffee drink set to hit the market on Monday.

Advertisment

The Dunkings: A Super Bowl Spectacle

The Super Bowl ad, a significant advertising event with companies shelling out $7 million for a 30-second commercial, saw Dunkin' pull out all the stops. The spot showcases Affleck's attempts to woo Lopez by forming a band, with Damon and Brady joining in on the fun. The trio's journey to stardom is fueled by Dunkin', with a limited-time menu and exclusive merchandise available nationwide.

A Star-Studded Affair

Advertisment

The ad is a star-studded affair, with cameos from Fat Joe and Jack Harlow. Affleck, with Harlow's help, tries to kickstart his music career, while Brady acts as his DJ. The commercial ends with the announcement of a new drink and a humorous musical performance filled with references to their iconic roles.

The DunKings Iced Coffee and More

The new drink, dubbed 'DunKings Iced Coffee', is part of a new menu that includes Affleck's own drink and the DunKings Munchkins Skewers. Fans can also get their hands on DunKings tracksuits and fuzzy hats from ShopDunkin.com. The commercial is a follow-up to last year's ad, where the DunKings crashed Jennifer Lopez's recording session. This year, Affleck's drink, a blend of iced coffee with cream, vanilla, sweet cold foam, and cinnamon sugar, will be available starting today, February 12.

In a nutshell, Dunkin' Donuts' Super Bowl ad is a delightful mix of humor, star power, and a new product announcement. The ad, featuring the DunKings boy band and their antics, is a testament to the power of creative advertising. The new DunKings menu, including Affleck's drink, is sure to be a hit with fans. Today's date, February 12, marks the launch of Affleck's drink, adding an exciting twist to the ongoing Super Bowl festivities.