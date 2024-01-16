Dundalk FC Bolsters Squad with Key Signings Ahead of 2024 Season

In a significant pre-season move, Dundalk FC has welcomed 20-year-old winger Robbie Mahon into its ranks, signing him from Scottish Premiership club Motherwell on a one-year contract. The signing is part of Dundalk's strategic preparation for the 2024 season, a bid to bolster its attacking force and inject fresh dynamism into the team.

Mahon's Journey to Dundalk FC

Robbie Mahon began his professional football career with Bohemians, a club known for nurturing young talent. His impressive performances earned him loan spells at Dunfermline Athletic and Edinburgh City, where he showcased his abilities on a higher stage. Mahon is expected to bring an added layer of pace and goal-scoring prowess to Dundalk, attributes that have been hallmarks of his career thus far.

Strengthening the Defence

Alongside the acquisition of Mahon, Dundalk FC has also secured the services of promising defender Mayowa Animasahun. Animasahun, who recently completed a successful loan spell in the Irish Premiership, will continue to develop his potential under the guidance of Dundalk's coaching staff.

Transfers and Tributes

In parallel news, Dundalk's record goalscorer, Patrick Hoban, has been transferred to Derry City for an initial fee of €30,000, plus performance-related add-ons. Despite the loss, Dundalk's head coach, Stephen O'Donnell, has lauded Hoban's significant contributions to the club and wished him well on his new journey. O'Donnell also expressed his anticipation for the upcoming season, praising both Mahon's potential and Animasahun's development.

A Glimpse of the Future

Dundalk fans will have their first opportunity to see the new signings and the 2024 team in action during the upcoming pre-season friendlies against Longford Town and in the PTSB Leinster Senior Cup against Malahide United. These matches will provide valuable insights into the team's prospects for the season ahead.