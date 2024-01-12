en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat

In the high-stakes world of collegiate basketball recruitment, Koa Peat, a coveted junior from Perry High School in Arizona, has whittled down his list of prospective colleges to an elite top 10. A beacon of interest among them is Duke University, an institution that expressed its desire to harness Peat’s prowess on the court late last summer.

The Rise of a Basketball Prodigy

At 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, Peat’s stature is as formidable as his skills. The five-star recruit is ranked No. 5 overall and No. 2 among power forwards in the 247Sports 2025 Composite. His on-court versatility is a testament to his basketball acumen, as he demonstrates his ability to defend multiple positions and be a potent offensive player.

A Legacy in the Making

Peat’s athletic lineage is rooted in the NFL, with his father, Todd Peat Sr., being a former NFL offensive lineman. The young athlete’s decision to pursue basketball over football showcases a shift in the family’s sporting legacy. However, the same determination and physical prowess that propelled his father’s career are evident in Peat’s basketball journey.

Duke’s Strategic Recruitment

Duke’s intrigue in Peat is a piece of a larger recruitment puzzle strategized by coach Jon Scheyer. The coach has extended offers to seven other top targets, all composite five-star recruits ranking among the top 20 in their class. This tactical approach signals Duke’s ambition to breed an exceptionally strong team, with Peat as a potential game-changer.

Peat’s journey has already taken him to the campuses of UNC, Michigan, and Texas for official visits. As for future visits, he has yet to finalize his itinerary. The fierce competition for his commitment is echoed by the other nine schools in Peat’s top 10, namely Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kentucky, Michigan, Texas, UCLA, and UNC.

As of now, the future remains uncertain, with neither Peat nor any of Duke’s top recruits having made commitments to any program. The wait is on, and the basketball world watches with bated breath.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
As the Labour Party proposes an overhaul of tax exemptions for private schools in the UK, the future and worth of elite education is under scrutiny. The ambiance of a recent event at a private school in south London served as a stark contrast to the brewing debate. Affluent families, their bonds forged through their
The Future of Elite Education: A Look at Labour's Proposed Tax Changes for Private Schools
ChatGPT: The AI Model That Writes Like A Human
53 mins ago
ChatGPT: The AI Model That Writes Like A Human
Teacher Shortage Prompts Schools to Innovate, But Broader Changes Needed
1 hour ago
Teacher Shortage Prompts Schools to Innovate, But Broader Changes Needed
AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program
44 mins ago
AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program
Empowering Nigerian Youth: Madam Abiola Arogundade's Shoemaking Initiative
44 mins ago
Empowering Nigerian Youth: Madam Abiola Arogundade's Shoemaking Initiative
Kargil's LAHDC Chief Advocates the Integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government Schools
52 mins ago
Kargil's LAHDC Chief Advocates the Integration of Anganwadi Centers with Government Schools
Latest Headlines
World News
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
2 mins
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
2 mins
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
2 mins
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
Taiwan Election Tensions Rise: U.S. Prepares Amid Heightened China Stance
3 mins
Taiwan Election Tensions Rise: U.S. Prepares Amid Heightened China Stance
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
5 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
6 mins
Peter Dutton Faces Flak for Urging Boycott Against Woolworths Over Australia Day Merchandise
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
8 mins
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
9 mins
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
9 mins
Gladiators Reboot: Writer Tests Strength Against New Athletic Cast Ahead of Premiere
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app