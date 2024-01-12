Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat

In the high-stakes world of collegiate basketball recruitment, Koa Peat, a coveted junior from Perry High School in Arizona, has whittled down his list of prospective colleges to an elite top 10. A beacon of interest among them is Duke University, an institution that expressed its desire to harness Peat’s prowess on the court late last summer.

The Rise of a Basketball Prodigy

At 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, Peat’s stature is as formidable as his skills. The five-star recruit is ranked No. 5 overall and No. 2 among power forwards in the 247Sports 2025 Composite. His on-court versatility is a testament to his basketball acumen, as he demonstrates his ability to defend multiple positions and be a potent offensive player.

A Legacy in the Making

Peat’s athletic lineage is rooted in the NFL, with his father, Todd Peat Sr., being a former NFL offensive lineman. The young athlete’s decision to pursue basketball over football showcases a shift in the family’s sporting legacy. However, the same determination and physical prowess that propelled his father’s career are evident in Peat’s basketball journey.

Duke’s Strategic Recruitment

Duke’s intrigue in Peat is a piece of a larger recruitment puzzle strategized by coach Jon Scheyer. The coach has extended offers to seven other top targets, all composite five-star recruits ranking among the top 20 in their class. This tactical approach signals Duke’s ambition to breed an exceptionally strong team, with Peat as a potential game-changer.

Peat’s journey has already taken him to the campuses of UNC, Michigan, and Texas for official visits. As for future visits, he has yet to finalize his itinerary. The fierce competition for his commitment is echoed by the other nine schools in Peat’s top 10, namely Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kentucky, Michigan, Texas, UCLA, and UNC.

As of now, the future remains uncertain, with neither Peat nor any of Duke’s top recruits having made commitments to any program. The wait is on, and the basketball world watches with bated breath.