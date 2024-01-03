en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

‘Duke Shots’: The Key to Duke Blue Devils’ Basketball Success

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
‘Duke Shots’: The Key to Duke Blue Devils’ Basketball Success

Under the weight of historical tradition and the drive for continued success, the Duke Blue Devils basketball team continue to impress, with their latest victory over Syracuse showcasing the effectiveness of a core strategy – the ‘Duke shots.’ A term coined to describe the team’s preferred style of three-point shots, it has become a primary ingredient in the recipe for their success. As the Blue Devils’ current head coach, Jon Scheyer, emphasizes, ‘Duke shots’ are more than just a game tactic; they are part of the team’s DNA, inherited from the program’s legendary former coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Defining ‘Duke Shots’

‘Duke shots’ are defined as transition three-pointers and those taken off offensive rebounds. The strategy, while simple in concept, requires precision, timing, and a deep understanding of the team’s dynamics. It’s a style that demands discipline but rewards with high-yield results when executed correctly. The Blue Devils’ victory over Syracuse was a masterclass in this approach, as they made a historic 100% of their three-point attempts in the second half. The performance was the most made threes without a miss in a half in the program’s history, demonstrating the potency of ‘Duke shots’ when put into play.

Jared McCain: The Freshman Prodigy

Emerging as one of the game’s standout performers, freshman guard Jared McCain exemplified the ‘Duke shots’ philosophy with his performance against Syracuse. McCain netted four three-pointers, contributing significantly to his overall tally of 18 points. His display of skill and understanding of the team’s unique shooting style was a testament to the effectiveness of the ‘Duke shots’ philosophy and its ability to be passed down to new generations of players.

Aiming for the ACC Trophy

With a promising three-point shooting percentage of 37.2% this season, the Blue Devils are on track to record their best statistics since 2018. The team’s adherence to the ‘Duke shots’ strategy could play a significant role in their pursuit of another ACC trophy. Amid the pressure of competition and the weight of expectation, the Blue Devils’ unwavering commitment to their unique game plan might just be their secret weapon in climbing to the top of the ACC.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation

By Salman Khan

Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess

By Salman Khan

13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut

By Salman Khan

A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup

By Salman Khan

Former Selangor FC Goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, Forced to Sell Medals A ...
@Malaysia · 2 mins
Former Selangor FC Goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, Forced to Sell Medals A ...
heart comment 0
Daily News Reveals All-Star Boys Golf Team for Fall 2023

By Salman Khan

Daily News Reveals All-Star Boys Golf Team for Fall 2023
NJAC Division Play Resumes: Spotlight on Morris/Sussex Girls Basketball

By Salman Khan

NJAC Division Play Resumes: Spotlight on Morris/Sussex Girls Basketball
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match

By Salman Khan

Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads

By Salman Khan

Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Latest Headlines
World News
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
25 seconds
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
42 seconds
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
1 min
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
1 min
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
1 min
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
2 mins
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
2 mins
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
2 mins
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
2 mins
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app