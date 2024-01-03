Duke Dominates Syracuse in a Stellar Second-Half Performance

It was a momentous day in the college basketball landscape as Duke claimed a decisive victory over Syracuse, 86-66. The game, which was a showdown between two teams boasting impressive 10-win records, saw a closely contested first half with Duke maintaining a hair’s breadth lead at 35-33.

Duke’s Second-Half Surge

In the second half, however, Duke’s firepower proved too much for Syracuse. The Blue Devils outscored their opponents by a significant margin, effectively tipping the scales in their favor. The standout player for Duke was Mark Mitchell who scored a career-high 21 points. His performance was bolstered by Jared McCain’s 18 points and Jeremy Roach’s 17 points contribution. This balanced scoring effort was instrumental in securing Duke’s win.

Syracuse’s Efforts Fall Short

On the other side, Brown was the standout for Syracuse, pouring in 26 points. Judah Mintz was the only other player to score in double figures with 18 points. Despite their efforts, Syracuse couldn’t match Duke’s scoring prowess in the second half, leading to their defeat.

Statistical Breakdown

The game was witnessed by a crowd of 9,314 fans, who were treated to an intense battle on the court. The statistics reveal Duke held a slight edge in field goal percentage and three-point shots, while Syracuse held their own on the rebounding front. Both teams displayed commendable discipline with low foul counts, underlining a team-oriented style of play. Duke also extended their streak of consecutive games with a made 3-pointer to 1,202 games, further proving their dominance from behind the arc.