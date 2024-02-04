Duke Blue Devils Lacrosse Team's Commanding Victory in 2024 Season Opener

In a show of commanding teamwork and raw athleticism, the Duke Blue Devils men's lacrosse team triumphed over Bellarmine with a decisive 20-12 victory at Koskinen Stadium in Durham. The February 2024 season opener served as a testament to the team's potential, revealing a promising forecast for the upcoming season.

Zawada's Stellar Debut for Duke

At the forefront of this game was Josh Zawada's spectacular debut for Duke. Zawada, who transferred from Michigan where he held the title of career leader in goals and points, made an immediate imprint on the game. With a flawless performance, he scored three goals from as many shots and provided five assists, committing just two turnovers. Zawada's display of agility and precision hint at an influential presence in Duke's offensive strategy for the season.

Blue Devils' Offensive Prowess

Senior attackman Brennan O'Neill, a vital cog in the Duke machine, also demonstrated his skills by scoring four goals and contributing three assists. The team's offensive prowess was further underscored as they set a new team record, firing off 41 shots in the first half alone. By halftime, Duke had netted 14 goals, more than tripling Bellarmine's score of five.

Notable Performances and Future Prospects

John Danowski, Duke's head coach, lauded the team's synergy, particularly highlighting the attacking trio of Zawada, O'Neill, and graduate student Dyson Williams. The game also marked a positional change for Andrew McAdorey, who moved from attack to midfield, a strategic shift following Zawada's addition to the team. On the Bellarmine side, Kyle Playsted, last season's point leader, netted a hat trick. Alongside returners Benny O'Rourk and John Alie, who combined for nine points, Playsted is anticipated to spearhead Bellarmine's offensive charge this season. As the season unfolds, Duke looks forward to maintaining their undefeated status in their next encounter against High Point.