Dublin Racing Festival: Gigginstown House Stud Sets High Hopes on Storm Heart, Predators Gold, and Conflated

The prestigious Dublin Racing Festival is ready to unfurl a spectacle of intense equine prowess, with Gigginstown House Stud, backed by Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, aiming to leave a mark. The stud farm is no stranger to the hallowed turf of Leopardstown, having celebrated victories in the Irish Gold Cup and the Irish Champion Hurdle in the past. This year, the stakes are high as Gigginstown's Conflated seeks to defend his title in the Irish Gold Cup against the formidable Galopin Des Champs.

Chasing Glory: Gigginstown's Strong Contenders

In the fiercely competitive races, Gigginstown House Stud's hopes are pinned on Storm Heart and Predators Gold. Both horses have been trained meticulously by Willie Mullins and are stepping into the arena as favorites. Predators Gold is shifting gears, moving up in distance after securing the second position in a Grade One race at Christmas. On the other hand, Storm Heart, having established himself as a force to reckon with a decisive win at Punchestown, is ready for the challenge of the McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

Strategic Moves: Skipping the Festival

In an interesting strategic decision, the promising Jalon D'oudairies, trained by Gordon Elliott, will not be partaking in the Dublin Racing Festival. Instead, the horse is setting its sights on the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival. However, Elliott's stable is not without representation. The Enabler, who has tasted victory at Punchestown and Navan, is stepping into the spotlight in the Donohue Marquees Future Stars I.N.H. Flat Race.

Aiming for Cheltenham: The Journey of Conflated

Conflated, another of Elliott's trainees, is all set to participate in the Irish Gold Cup. With a surprise win in the same race two years ago, Conflated is determined to secure a spot at the much-anticipated Cheltenham Festival.