Dubai Open 2024: Tennis Tournament Ticket Prices and Star-Studded Lineup Announced

The Dubai Open 2024, a distinguished event on the ATP and WTA tours, has announced its ticket prices and player lineups, offering a unique experience for tennis lovers. The event, scheduled to start on February 18 for the women's tournament and February 26 for the men's, has unveiled a range of ticket prices and categories, appealing to a broad spectrum of fans.

Advertisment

Range of Ticket Options

Prices start from AED 55 for the WTA leg and AED 60 for the ATP tournament. The event offers a variety of ticket options, including single match day passes, three-day bundles, and season passes across three categories: Grandstand, Prime B, and Prime A. The latter stands as the most premium category, offering the best views of the action.

The WTA 1000 event ticket prices swing from AED 55 to AED 1525, while the ATP 500 event tickets kick off from AED 60 and can vault up to AED 1520 for a season pass. It's worth noting that Prime A tickets for the final are already sold out, and season tickets in that category are also off the table. The remaining tickets are primarily in the Upper Grandstand category.

Advertisment

Star-studded Line-up

The ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships, a prestigious event, will feature top players such as Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Hubert Hurkacz. The WTA 1000-level tournament is not to be outdone, with leading players like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka expected to grace the courts.

Increasing Popularity of Tennis in the Middle East

With the Dubai Open 2024, the organizers aim to attract large crowds and capitalize on the growing popularity of tennis in the Middle East. The event's affordable ticket prices and personalised viewing experience, thanks to a numbered seating system, are expected to draw in fans from across the region and beyond. The tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.