en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Dua Lipa Celebrates End of Year in India; PM Modi’s 2023 Highlights; Cricket and Celebrity News Roundup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:43 am EST
Dua Lipa Celebrates End of Year in India; PM Modi’s 2023 Highlights; Cricket and Celebrity News Roundup

The acclaimed international artist, Dua Lipa, has recently shared her delightful experiences from a vacation in India through social media. Her visit, which was marked by exciting safari rides and visits to local temples, offered her a profound insight into India’s rich cultural heritage and diverse wildlife. On Instagram, Lipa expressed her gratitude, emphasizing how fortunate she felt to conclude her year in India.

Dua Lipa’s Indian Odyssey

Accompanied by her family, Lipa spent the closing days of 2023 in India. Her Instagram posts offer a glimpse into her vibrant Indian adventure. The singer was seen clad in traditional Indian attire, savoring a cup of chai in Rajasthan, witnessing Kalbelia folk dance, and relishing a desert safari. The warm hospitality and kindness she received from the Indian people left her feeling rejuvenated and ready to embrace the upcoming year with renewed enthusiasm.

PM Modi’s Busy Year

2023 has also been a busy year for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One of the key highlights includes his visit to Ayodhya, a significant cultural and religious site for many Indians. During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated a newly built airport and a revamped railway station. These developments are expected to significantly boost connectivity and tourism in the region.

Cricket and Celebrities

Meanwhile, the cricketing world’s attention was captured by India’s face-off with South Africa on the second day of the first Test match. In the entertainment world, Indian celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, and Agastya Nanda, among others, were spotted jetting off to various destinations to ring in the New Year, adding a touch of glamour to the festive season.

0
India Sports Travel & Tourism
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Greater Chennai Corporation Headquarters Glows in Festive Splendour to Welcome New Year

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gurugram Rings in 2024 with Diverse New Year's Eve Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Noida Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year's Eve Celebrations Amid Pandemic

By Rafia Tasleem

Thane Police Tighten Security Measures Ahead of New Year Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Police Fortifies New Year's Eve Security with Connaught Place Fl ...
@India · 7 mins
Delhi Police Fortifies New Year's Eve Security with Connaught Place Fl ...
heart comment 0
India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM

By Geeta Pillai

India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM
Lakshman Singh Sparks Controversy: Downplays Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership

By Rafia Tasleem

Lakshman Singh Sparks Controversy: Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
Nagpur Traffic Police Promote Road Safety with Flowers on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Nagpur Traffic Police Promote Road Safety with Flowers on New Year's Eve
Indian Navy Strengthens Maritime Security Amidst Rising Threats

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Navy Strengthens Maritime Security Amidst Rising Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Interim Centre for Disease Control: A Major Leap in Public Health Infrastructure
1 min
Australia's Interim Centre for Disease Control: A Major Leap in Public Health Infrastructure
Uganda Gears Up for Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference: Speaker Anita Among Takes Helm
2 mins
Uganda Gears Up for Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference: Speaker Anita Among Takes Helm
Breakthrough in Metastasized Colorectal Cancer Treatment: A Case Study
2 mins
Breakthrough in Metastasized Colorectal Cancer Treatment: A Case Study
Unveiling Pectin: The Plant-Based Powerhouse in Your Pantry
2 mins
Unveiling Pectin: The Plant-Based Powerhouse in Your Pantry
Betty Amongi: A Call to Arms Against Corruption
4 mins
Betty Amongi: A Call to Arms Against Corruption
Retrospective Study Reveals Critical Improvements Needed in Cirrhosis Care
7 mins
Retrospective Study Reveals Critical Improvements Needed in Cirrhosis Care
Skin-to-Skin Contact Enhances Mother-Infant Interaction Quality, Study Finds
7 mins
Skin-to-Skin Contact Enhances Mother-Infant Interaction Quality, Study Finds
India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM
7 mins
India: CBI Probes Jaihind TV Over Investments by Karnataka Deputy CM
Lakshman Singh Sparks Controversy: Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
7 mins
Lakshman Singh Sparks Controversy: Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Leadership
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
16 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app