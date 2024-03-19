D’Tigress Drawn with Australia, Canada, France for Paris 2024 Olympics Basketball

Nigeria's national women's basketball team, D’Tigress, is set to face formidable opponents Australia, Canada, and France in Group B of the Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This grouping follows the recent draw at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland, highlighting D’Tigress's consecutive Olympic appearance and positioning them against top-ranked teams in a challenging pool.

Under the guidance of FIBA's draw principles, which consider world rankings and geographical diversity, the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s basketball tournament has been meticulously organized to ensure a global representation across the groups.

D’Tigress, Africa’s sole representatives and reigning African champions, find themselves in a group with a mix of experienced teams from Europe, North America, and Oceania, reflecting the tournament's competitive spirit and international appeal. The draw, officiated by basketball luminaries Penny Taylor and Carmelo Anthony, sets the stage for a thrilling competition.

Contenders and Tournament Structure

The tournament's structure allows the top two teams from each group to automatically progress to the quarter-finals, with the two best third-placed teams across the groups also qualifying.

This setup promises intense group stage battles, with D’Tigress looking to leverage their consecutive Olympic appearance momentum against the prowess of teams like Australia and Canada. Group C, featuring the reigning world champions United States, Germany, Japan, and Belgium, is also touted as a 'group of death,' adding to the overall anticipation of the tournament.