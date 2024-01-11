en English
Sports

Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Drone Soccer: A Game-Changing Debut at CES 2024

In an unexpected twist at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the world of sports and technology intertwined with the introduction of drone soccer, an innovative game that tests the limits of drone piloting skills. The high-profile tech event, held in Las Vegas, served as the debut platform for this novel sport, adding a competitive edge to the traditionally tech-centric conference. The game, which involves teams of pilots navigating their drones to score points, has drawn considerable attention, signalling a new era in the application and use of drone technology.

Drone Soccer: The Game of the Future

Drone soccer is a game that involves two teams, each comprising of five pilots. These pilots are tasked with guiding their drones through a 23-inch goal to score points. A match unfolds over three sets, each lasting three minutes, during which pilots maneuver their drone-balls to both score and defend.

At CES 2024, audiences ranging from 100 to 200 people gathered for each match. Among the spectators were notable figures including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, North Jeolla Gov. Kim Kwan-young, and leaders of multinational businesses such as Samsung and SK.

Revolutionizing Drone Use

The presence of drone soccer at CES 2024 underscores the expanding interest in leveraging drones for recreational and competitive purposes. Traditionally, drones have found applications in photography, surveillance, and delivery services. However, drone soccer indicates a shift towards incorporating these devices into structured games, pushing the boundaries of drone capabilities and piloting skills.

The president of the Federation of International DroneSoccer Association (FIDA), Sangheub Ro, expressed excitement about the sport’s debut. Comparisons have also been drawn to the magical game of quidditch from the Harry Potter series, adding to the sport’s appeal.

Fostering Interest and Inspiring Youth

Drone soccer is not just about the game; it’s about inspiring a new generation. FIDA members are hopeful that the sport will encourage young people to learn how to fly drones. The positive reactions from spectators suggest that drone soccer has the potential to become a popular sport that seamlessly blends technology and competitive gameplay.

The debut of drone soccer at CES 2024 highlights the evolving landscape of technology and sports. As we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, it’s clear that drones will play a significant role in shaping the future of entertainment and competition.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

