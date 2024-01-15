en English
South Africa

Dricus du Plessis: South Africa’s Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa’s Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis, the rising star of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is slated to challenge Sean Strickland for the coveted UFC Middleweight Title. The high-stakes bout, headlining the UFC 297 fight card, will take place on Saturday, January 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada.

Anticipating a Fierce Competition

Known for his distinctive, awkward yet technically sound fighting style, du Plessis has carved a niche for himself in the fiercely competitive world of mixed martial arts. Renowned UFC commentator Joe Rogan described du Plessis as a ‘formidable opponent,’ who’s ‘f**king scary’ to face in the ring. The South African fighter has been on an impressive eight-fight winning streak, earning his title shot after defeating Robert Whittaker in a second-round TKO in July.

Transcending Borders and Time Zones

SuperSport, the premium sports broadcaster in South Africa, has made arrangements for DStv Compact customers to watch the fight in three official languages: English, Afrikaans, and isiXhosa. However, fans back home need to adjust their clocks, given the seven-hour time difference between Canada and South Africa. As a result, the fight will be aired in South Africa from around 5 am on Sunday, January 21st.

More Than Just a Fight

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha emphasized the significance of this event for South African sports, referencing the motivational impact of du Plessis’ support for the Springboks during their Rugby World Cup campaign. If du Plessis emerges victorious, he would not only validate his prowess as a fighter but also underscore South Africa’s capacity to produce world-class mixed martial artists.

The upcoming fight has also garnered attention because of a heated exchange between Strickland and du Plessis, which escalated into a brawl during UFC 296. However, this incident was not included in the promotional material for their title fight.

South Africa Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

