Sports

Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight

In a surprising turn of events, UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis has chosen not to press charges against fellow UFC fighter Sean Strickland following a heated altercation at UFC 296. A decision that could have resulted in assault charges, given that the incident occurred outside the professional arena, was met with a surprising response from Du Plessis.

Respect Over Repercussions

When UFC President Dana White informed Du Plessis about the possibility of pressing charges, Du Plessis declined. His decision was based on the ethos of their profession and the respect he holds for Strickland’s willingness to stand his ground. Du Plessis compared the scuffle to the kind of fights that occurred before they turned professional and indicated that he would willingly take the blame to prevent Strickland from facing any repercussions that might jeopardize their upcoming fight.

Gearing up for UFC 297

With a month left until their scheduled fight at UFC 297, Du Plessis’ respect for Strickland has only increased. He appreciates Strickland’s defense of his position and believes that this incident only adds to the narrative of their upcoming match. However, Du Plessis is clear that his focus is solely on winning the title, and he intends to keep things strictly professional in the lead-up to the event.

Strictly Business, Not Hype

Despite the altercation and the potential for increased promotion, Du Plessis is firm in his stance that fight promotion does not need additional hype. He plans to approach the week leading to the fight as strictly business, focusing on his ultimate goal – the UFC middleweight championship. With an impressive UFC record behind him, Du Plessis is all set to headline UFC 297 and make his mark in the middleweight arena.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

